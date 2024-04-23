Mobis Commences Construction of Electric Vehicle Battery System Plant in Spain for Volkswagen

First electrification-dedicated plant in Western Europe ... Aiming for mass production in 2026 as a pivotal electrification hub for global customers

Groundbreaking ceremony held on the 23rd local time in Navarre, attended by the Governor and other officials, with supplies to be delivered directly to nearby client bases

Investment of 170 Billion KRW (approx, 120 Million Euro , excluding land and facility) by 2030... Mass production of 360,000 battery systems annually

NOAIN, Spain, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobis (KRX: 012330), a global leading company in the electric vehicle supplier, announced the construction of a new plant in Spain, the heart of Europe's automotive market. Mobis currently operates battery system production facilities in Korea, China, and the Czech Republic and is building several more in the USA, and Indonesia. The new plant in Spain represents a significant strategic entry into Western Europe and will serve as a dedicated facility supplying Volkswagen, a global client.

An aerial view of Mobis's Battery System Factory in Spain.

On the 23rd local time, Mobis held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Battery System Assembly (BSA) dedicated factory in Navarre, Spain. The ceremony, which aims for mass production by 2026, was attended by María Chivite, Governor of Navarre, Sebastian Marco, Mayor of Noain Municipality, major executives from the client company, and about 100 other stakeholders.

The Spanish factory plays a critical role in Mobis's strategic directions of 'electrification' and 'expansion of global orders.' Last year, the company was highly praised for securing a major BSA supply contract with Volkswagen, enhancing its external growth and internal solidity.

BSA refers to the complete product that enables the battery to function safely and efficiently in electric vehicles, integrating electronic components and the Battery Management System (BMS) into the battery pack. High-capacity and efficient battery systems are pivotal in determining the quality and performance of electric vehicles.

Jung In-bo, the head of the Spanish electrification plant of Mobis, stated, "We are committed to being Volkswagen's long-term partner through stable auto component supplies, and we will strive to diversify our supply base in Europe, including supplying upcoming models for our client."

Mobis plans to invest 170 billion KRW (approx, 120 Million Euro, excluding land and facility) by 2030 in the Spanish plant to support this initiative. The factory will also establish state-of-the-art electrification equipment technologies to maximize efficiency. It is intended to serve as a standard model of electrification tailored explicitly for global clients.

The site of the Spanish factory spans approximately 150,000 square meters, equivalent to the size of 21 soccer fields, with a building area of 50,000 square meters. It will produce up to 360,000 battery systems annually. The BSA produced here will be installed in Volkswagen's next-generation electric vehicle platforms manufactured at a factory located 14 kilometers away in Pamplona.

Meanwhile, Navarre is located in the northernmost part of Spain, bordering France, and serves as a bridgehead for entry into mainland Europe. Known as Europe's second-largest automotive manufacturing base after Germany, it is strategically located within 2-3 hours of major global automakers and automotive suppliers from Pamplona.

About Mobis

Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com.

Media Contact

Choon Kee Hwang: ckhwang@mobis.com

Myong Sun Song: sms@mobis.com

