Mobility As A Service Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 518.41 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Mobility As A Service Market Size By Service Type (Bi-Cycle Sharing, Bus Sharing, Car Sharing), By Business Model (B2B, B2C, P2P Rentals), By Industry Vertical (Bikes, Buses, Passenger Cars), By Applications (Android, iOS), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Mobility As A Service Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mobility As A Service Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.79% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 75.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 518.41 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Revolutionary Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Drives Transportation Transformations

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is experiencing significant growth as it revolutionizes transportation services by providing on-demand solutions. Unlike traditional vehicle ownership, MaaS providers offer a diverse range of transport options, customized to meet users' specific needs, enabling them to navigate current and future cities efficiently. Prominent examples of MaaS services include popular rideshare apps like Uber, peer-to-peer rental services such as GoGet and Flexicar, and micro-mobility services like Lime Scooters and Jump Bike.

Market Drivers

The Mobility as a Service Market is driven by various factors, contributing to its remarkable growth and transformative impact on the transportation sector:

Influx of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs): The market has witnessed an increasing number of OEMs entering the MaaS sector, expanding the array of transportation options available to users. This influx enhances competition and stimulates innovation, resulting in improved services and increased consumer choices.

Rapid Urbanization and Transportation Infrastructure Pressures: With the ongoing global urbanization trend, the demand for efficient transportation solutions has intensified, placing immense strain on existing infrastructure. MaaS provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution that addresses this challenge by offering seamless transportation experiences to urban dwellers.

Seamless Transportation Service Needs: The desire for a fully integrated transportation experience across both public and private sectors has propelled the adoption of MaaS solutions. By combining various modes of transportation, such as buses, trains, rideshares, and bike rentals into a single platform, MaaS enables users to plan, book, and pay for their entire journey conveniently and efficiently.

Mobile Application Integration: MaaS platforms integrate mobile applications that provide end-to-end trip planning, electronic ticketing, and payment services. This integration has garnered significant attention and propelled market growth, as users increasingly prefer the convenience and ease of accessing transportation services through their smartphones.

Market Restraints and Challenges

Although the Mobility as a Service Market exhibits promising growth prospects, it faces certain challenges that need to be addressed:

Connectivity Concerns within the MaaS Ecosystem: Ensuring seamless connectivity and effective collaboration among the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem is a complex task. Overcoming connectivity challenges is crucial to enabling a truly integrated and efficient transportation network.

High Initial Investments: Implementing MaaS systems requires substantial upfront investments in infrastructure development and technological integration. These investments can serve as a barrier to entry for some organizations, hindering the widespread adoption of MaaS solutions.

Limited Technical Expertise: The scarcity of skilled professionals with expertise in MaaS technologies and operations poses a challenge to the market's expansion. Addressing this shortage is vital for the successful implementation and growth of MaaS initiatives.

Market Outlook and Key Players

Despite the challenges, the Mobility as a Service Market is poised for substantial growth. Key players such as Whim, Citymapper, Skedgo, Moovit, Moovel, Splyt, Ubigo, Qixxit, Smile Mobility, and Communauto are at the forefront, driving innovation and shaping the market's competitive landscape.

To maintain their market positions, key players are employing various development strategies, including partnerships, collaborations, and product enhancements. These strategies aim to improve user experiences, expand service offerings, and strengthen market presence.

Furthermore, market share and market ranking analysis play crucial roles in assessing the competitive landscape. Understanding these metrics enables industry stakeholders to identify growth opportunities and make informed business decisions.

In conclusion, the Mobility as a Service Market is on an upward trajectory, presenting new and exciting possibilities for the transportation industry. By addressing connectivity concerns, investing in infrastructure, and nurturing technical expertise, the market is expected to overcome challenges and realize its full potential.

For further information, detailed market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobility As A Service Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Mobility As A Service Market into Service Type, Business Model, Industry Vertical, Applications, And Geography.

Mobility As A Service Market, by Service Type

Bi-cycle sharing



Bus sharing



Car sharing



Ride-hailing



Self-driving car service

Mobility As A Service Market, by Business Model

B2B



B2C



P2P rentals

Mobility As A Service Market, by Industry Vertical

Bikes



Buses



Passenger cars

Mobility As A Service Market, by Applications

Android



iOS



Others

Mobility As A Service Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

