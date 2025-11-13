Mobility-As-A-Service Market to Reach $2.9 Trillion, Globally, by 2034 at 23.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Mobility-as-a-Service market is driven by increasing urbanization, rising demand for efficient transportation solutions, and the growing shift toward shared mobility. Regulatory support and government initiatives promoting sustainable transport are further accelerating investments in integrated mobility platforms, AI-powered route optimization, and real-time demand management systems. Additionally, the surge in electric and autonomous vehicle adoption has prompted the development of seamless multimodal transport solutions, boosting market growth. Technological innovation and smart city initiatives continue to shape the future of Mobility-as-a-Service systems worldwide

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mobility-As-A-Service Market by Service Type (Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, and Other), Business Model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, and Peer-To-Peer), Solution Type (Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, and Others), Transportation Type (Private and Public), Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Four Wheelers, and Others), and Payment Type (Subscription and Pay-as-you-go): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the mobility-as-a-service market was valued at $0.4 trillion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $2.9 trillion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The Mobility-as-a-Service market is propelled by increasing urbanization and the growing demand for seamless, multimodal transportation solutions, driving adoption of integrated mobility platforms. Governments and city planners worldwide are implementing smart city initiatives and investing in digital infrastructure, including real-time data sharing and AI-powered route optimization, to improve commuter convenience and reduce congestion. However, high integration and operational costs, along with data security and privacy concerns, are key restraints, particularly in developing regions. Despite these challenges, the market presents significant growth opportunities through the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles within MaaS platforms, especially as sustainability goals gain priority. The ongoing development of 5G connectivity and advancements in predictive analytics further make way for market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $0.4 trillion Market Size in 2034 $2.9 trillion CAGR 23.9 % No. of Pages in Report 422 Segments Covered Service, Business model, Solution type, Transporation Type, Vehicle type, Payment type, and Region Drivers Rise in urbanization & traffic congestion in city Growth of Digitalization Opportunities Integration with smart city & IoT infrastructure Technical advancements & autonomous vehicles Restraints Huge Initial Investment & Infrastructure cost

The ride hailing segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By service, the ride hailing segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of the global Mobility-As-A-Service market revenue. This is due to the increasing adoption of app-based platforms that offer on-demand, cost-effective, and convenient transportation options, making ride-hailing a preferred choice for urban commuters. However, the other segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.5% from 2025 to 2034, driven by growing demand for sustainable, affordable, and community-oriented mobility solutions that reduce traffic congestion and environmental impact.

The peer-to-peer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of business model, the peer-to-peer segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the global mobility-as-a-service market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the increase in popularity of community-driven vehicle-sharing platforms that allow individuals to rent out their personal vehicles when not in use, offering cost savings for owners and affordable, flexible options for renters. However, the peer-to-peer segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.3% from 2025 to 2034, due to rise in consumer trust in shared mobility platforms, advancements in digital payment and verification systems, and growth in trend of asset-light transportation solutions that maximize vehicle utilization while reducing ownership costs.

The other segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of solution type, the others segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the mobility-as-a-service market revenue. This is driven by the rising adoption of integrated mobility platforms that combine multiple transportation modes, payment systems, and real-time data analytics to deliver a seamless travel experience. However, the technology platforms segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.1% from 2025 to 2034. This is due to AI integration, real-time analytics, and seamless multimodal service coordination.

The private segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of transportation type, the private segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global mobility-as-a-service market revenue. This is driven by the rising adoption of personalized ride-hailing, car-sharing, and rental services that offer greater flexibility, comfort, and convenience for individual commuters worldwide. However, the public segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2025 to 2034. This is due to increasing demand for integrated public transit solutions, real-time route optimization, & seamless payment systems, enabling cost-effective mobility, reduced congestion, and enhanced accessibility in urban and suburban transportation networks.

The four wheelers segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of vehicle type, the four wheeler segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the global mobility-as-a-service market revenue. This is driven by the rising adoption of ride-hailing, car-sharing, and rental services that offer greater comfort, safety, and suitability for longer-distance commuting, catering to both individual and group travelers worldwide. However, the two-wheeler segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.0% from 2025 to 2034. This is due to the rising preference for affordable, fuel-efficient, and time-saving mobility options, particularly in congested urban areas, where two-wheelers enable quicker navigation, reduced travel time, and easier parking solutions.

The Pay-as-you-go segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of payment type, the pay-as-you-go segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global mobility-as-a-service market revenue. This is driven by the rising adoption of on-demand ride-hailing, car-sharing, and rental services that provide flexibility, cost transparency, and convenience for both occasional and regular commuters worldwide. However, the subscription segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2025 to 2034. This is due to the growing preference for bundled mobility packages offering unlimited or discounted rides, seamless integration across multiple transport modes, and predictable monthly costs, making it highly attractive for frequent travelers in urban environments.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the mobility-as-a-service market revenue. This is due to rapid urbanization, high smartphone penetration, widespread adoption of ride-hailing and bike-sharing platforms, and strong government initiatives promoting smart mobility solutions across major cities. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 25.2% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is primarily driven by technological advancements, high consumer demand for integrated and connected mobility experiences, significant investments in public transportation modernization, and the expansion of Mobility-as-a-Service platforms across urban and suburban regions.

Leading Market Players: -

Siemens

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

SkedGo

Moovit Inc.

Via Transportation, Inc.

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

FOD Mobility UK Ltd.

Flowbird Group

World Wide Mobility

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mobility-as-a-service market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

