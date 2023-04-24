MobileX Appoints Mohammed Malique as Group Lead for the UK and EU to Drive UK & European Expansion

MobileX Now Set to Champion Wireless Customers Globally By Slashing Monthly Bills and Combating Cost Prohibitive Roaming Charges

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced the addition of Mohammed Malique, co-founder and former General Counsel at Lycamobile, as Group Lead for the UK and EU. His appointment represents a major milestone for the company as it expands from its successful U.S. launch into new markets overseas, offering deep savings to more people around the world.

In his new role, Mohammed will be responsible for developing and executing strategic initiatives to expand the MobileX offerings to the UK and European markets and drive revenue growth. His expertise in legal and regulatory affairs will also aid MobileX in navigating the complex landscape of the global mobile carrier industry as the company aims to eliminate international roaming fees and provide low-cost international calling and messaging options.

"I am excited to join the MobileX team and expand their intelligent offering to the UK and EU markets," says Mohammed. "MobileX is at the forefront of using AI to help consumers save money on their domestic and international mobile phone costs, and I am thrilled to be part of a company that is disrupting the mobile industry and giving consumers a voice with tools to better understand all their mobile needs."

Prior to MobileX, Mohammed was co-founder of Lycamobile and acted as their Group General Counsel for two decades. He was involved in the founding stages of the company and all other Lyca related businesses globally, and helped establish their mobile business in over 20 countries. As a Solicitor of the Senior Courts for England and Wales, he practiced Human Rights law before specializing in telecommunications law for the last two decades. Mohammed has also been appointed to the Global Leadership Foundation and WORLD.MINDS by invitation, further demonstrating his leadership skills and industry expertise. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Professional Skills for Solicitors from the University of Cambridge, awarded with Distinction, and an LL.B (Hons) from Cardiff University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mohammed to our growing team. As we champion the consumer, allowing them to only pay for what they use, we're also setting out to tackle the huge issues of global roaming fees that prohibit users traveling abroad from having a seamless and cost-efficient wireless experience," stated Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "Mohammed's extensive experience in the mobile industry and background as an accomplished legal practitioner will be invaluable as we expand our service, offering the most equitable wireless plans to consumers across the UK and EU."

MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence and real-time machine learning to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile, the largest MVNO brand in the world, and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), boasting over $1 billion market cap. For more information, please visit the website at MyMobileX.com.

