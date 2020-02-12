Mobileum Announces MegaFon Launches RAID Platform

RAID processes 15 Billion CDRs per day to help MegaFon reduce revenue leakage and improve profitability

CUPERTINO, California, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum is pleased to announce that MegaFon, provider of digital opportunities and a leader in the Russian telecommunications market, has replaced its legacy revenue assurance platform with Mobileum's RAID risk management solution to ensure maximum control of business risks and improve profitability as it rolls out its LTE Advanced and 5G networks.

As part of MegaFon's focus on transforming its business into a digital communications provider, MegaFon selected RAID revenue assurance solution to reduce revenue leakage and improve the profitability of the services it provides to its more than 76 million customers. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities, RAID is an end-to-end revenue assurance, fraud management, and business assurance platform designed to address current and emerging risk management challenges arising with the launch of new technologies and digital services. By deploying RAID 8, MegaFon benefits from a real-time, flexible revenue assurance solution that provides a comprehensive set of tools to help it detect, isolate and resolve instances of revenue leakage faster.

Sergey Khrenov, Chief of Fraud Prevention and Loss of Income, from MegaFon commented:

"As part of our company-wide mission to become a digital market leader, we needed to make sure that we had a revenue assurance platform in place that would support our growth ambitions. Our decision to deploy the RAID solution was based on their market leadership in the revenue assurance space and the solution's out-of-the-box functionality with the flexibility and scalability to future-proof our network investments and new digital services."

Rui Paiva, Chief Revenue Assurance & Fraud Management Business Unit of Mobileum, commented:

"We are proud that MegaFon has selected our solution to take charge of its revenue assurance needs as it transforms into a digital service provider. IoT and 5G services will put legacy revenue assurance systems under pressure to detect and respond to constantly evolving revenue leakage challenges in a timely manner. This new deployment of RAID is a result of our ongoing commitment of investing in our platform with machine learning and AI capabilities that will future proof our customers' revenue assurance needs."

RAID brings out-of-the-box functionality with risk management modules and apps that are designed to detect, address and resolve industry risks faster. In addition to providing machine learning and AI capabilities, RAID reduces integration time and costs with its self-service and user friendly, on-the-spot onboarding process. RAID has been recognized as the industry's market leader by research firms including Gartner, Frost and Sullivan and Ovum.

To learn more about our full suite of Risk Management solutions, contact us or visit our booth in Hall 6 Stand 6C40 at Mobile World Congress Feb. 24 – 27.

About MegaFon

MegaFon is a pan-Russian operator of digital services and a three-time winner of the Ookla award for the "Fastest Mobile Communication Network in Russia." MegaFon has built the largest LTE/4G network in Russia with more than 100,000 base stations in 83 regions of the country. The company's services are used by 77.6 million customers.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of analytics solutions for the Telecom industry. More than 750 communications providers rely on Mobileum Active Intelligence platform to increase roaming revenues, improve network security, minimize fraud and risk, and optimize business operations. With a strong record of innovation, Mobileum is recognized for its ability to extract deep network and customer insights and to convert them into real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK.

Learn more in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089616/Mobileum_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mobileum