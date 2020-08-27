Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Worth $127.1 Bn by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rising demand for triple-play services, the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market is on path to reaching $127.1 billion by 2030 from $62.2 billion in 2019, at a 6.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. Triple-play services include television, broadband internet access, and the latency-sensitive telephone services offered as a bundled pack. With time, smartphones have begun delivering internet data in the form of video, audio, and text and offering location-based services and global positioning system (GPS) functionalities.

This is expected to hugely benefit the mobile virtual network operator market , as, in the coming years, such services would be offered over the internet by telecom companies around the world, like in North America currently. Further, MVNOs would rapidly expand their operations in the African and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, which have a vast subscriber base and favorable demographics. Already, triple-play services are being offered in numerous African countries, such as Tanzania, Rwanda, and Cost d'Ivoire, and their number is predicted to increase in future.

The COVID-19 situation is harming the mobile virtual network operator market, as store closures have led to a sharp decline in subscriptions, with people not willing to spend on non-essential goods and services. Moreover, to retain customers, MVNOs have resorted to waiving off the tariff, offering lower-cost packages than before, and providing extra data free of charge, which is negatively affecting their revenue. After the pandemic ends, the demand for non-essential stuff, including mobile subscriptions, will rise, and the MVNO industry would revive.

Get the sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market/report-sample

In the coming years, the discount category will dominate the mobile virtual network operator market, on the basis of service type. This is ascribed to the stiff competition in the MVNO domain, which is impelling service providers to either decrease the tariff or offer substantial discounts. Several MVNOs offer discounts, though they only provide SMS, voice, and other basic services.

Browse detailed report overview with COVID-19 impact analysis on "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Research Report: By Service Type (Discount, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Business, Retail, Migrant, Cellular M2M, Roaming), Category (Postpaid MVNO, Prepaid MVNO), Business Model (Full MVNO, Service MVNO, Reseller MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market

In the years to come, the enterprise bifurcation, under the subscriber segment, is expected to experience higher mobile virtual network operator market CAGR, of 7.5%. Presently, companies are focused on achieving higher control and visibility of their mobile communications. Moreover, MVNOs exclusively operate via secure cloud environments, thereby making the service less capital-intensive, faster to deploy, and easily scalable, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Till 2019, Europe generated the highest revenue in the mobile virtual network operator market, as it is one of the most technologically advanced regions on earth. Additionally, the average revenue per subscriber that MVNOs garner is highest for Europe, thus making it the dominating region in the worldwide industry. During the next 10 years, the APAC region would witness the fastest advance in the domain, owing to the increasing number of collaborations between mobile network operators (MNOs) and MVNOs. Further, numerous regional countries are improving their IT and telecom infrastructure, in order to offer better services to people.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=mobile-virtual-network-operator-market

To increase their share in the mobile virtual network operator market, by offering enhanced services, companies in the domain are engaging in mergers and acquisitions.

For instance, in April 2020, T-Mobile US Inc. merged with Sprint Corp. under a $23 billion deal. With this merger, T-Mobile US Inc. is hoping to offer smoother services at lower tariffs and create a more-efficient and faster network.

The key players in the global mobile virtual network operator market are Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, T-Mobile US Inc., Red Pocket Inc., CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, TracFone Wireless Inc., Truphone Limited, Consumer Cellular Inc., Airvoice Wireless LLC, Giffgaff Limited, BT Group plc (BT Mobile), ASDA Stores Limited (ASDA Mobile), Voiceworks BV, DataXoom Inc., and Asahi Net Inc.

Browse Other Reports

Optical Networking and Communication Market





The emergence of the machine-to-machine (M2M) and internet of things (IoT) technologies, growing demand for high bandwidth, and rising mobile data traffic are some of the factors driving the adoption of optical networking and communication solutions.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/-optical-networking-and-communication-market

SD-WAN Market

The rising need for network privacy and improved visibility, vast adoption of cloud-based applications, internet of things (IoT), and big data, and surging awareness about cyber threats are the major factors contributing toward the rising demand for software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sd-wan-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence