Mobile Security Market Size USD 122.89 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 25.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Security Market is Segmented by Operating System (iOS, Android), by End User (Individuals, Enterprises), by Enterprise Solution Type (Authentication, Mobile Application Security, Mobile Data Protection), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-Commerce, Government & defense), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026.

The global mobile security market size was valued at USD 19.83 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 122.89 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of Mobile Security market size are an increase in online mobile payment, rise in security need arising from the adoption of BOYD, the surge in need to provide protection to video streaming content, growth in usage of machine learning, and artificial intelligence in mobile security.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile security market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

COVID-19 TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MOBILE SECURITY MARKET SIZE

The COVID - 19 outbreak has prompted companies to take a close look at business continuity plans and evaluate their remote work readiness. Enterprises of all sizes are leveraging their corporate strategies to allow their workers to work remotely. Working in remote areas provides a weak connection in the security ecosystem as workers choose to access the network through public Wi-Fi. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the Mobile Security market size during the forecast period.

The Mobile Security Market size is expected to grow with the emerging mobile device landscape and secure mobile operating system (OS) patches. Currently, mobile OS is gradually embedding security fixes and tools to reduce downloads of insecure third-party applications. In addition, an increase in third-party mobile malware attacks will drive the mobile security market size.

Increased use of mobile devices for banking and e-commerce also necessitated the implementation of security apps on mobile devices. Furthermore, the rise in the number of mobile-related cyberattacks is expected to further fuel the growth of the Mobile Security market size. Hackers and threat actors are targeting sophisticated malware smartphone users to skim confidential information from individuals.

MOBILE SECURITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Mobile Security market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the rise in spending on information security solutions among enterprises. In North America, the U.S. accounted for the largest Mobile Security sales share in 2019 and is projected to retain its lead over the forecast period.

Asia-pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the Growing smartphone users, advancement in mobile device technologies, and advanced network connectivity in the region. In addition, government programs for digitization and booming digital transaction apps have resulted in malware and phishing attacks on mobile devices. As a result, individuals and companies are increasingly going forward in their attempts to implement security solutions for their mobile devices. In the Asia-Pacific region, India is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years due to the high penetration of smartphones and increased adoption of mobile security solutions by different companies to secure data from different viruses and cyber-attacks.

MOBILE SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others.

By End User

Individuals

Enterprises.

By Enterprise Solution Type

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Key Market Players

Apple Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Broadcom Inc

Citrix Systems Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Mobileiron Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

VMware Inc.

- Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market is expected to garner USD 7.5 Billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of nearly 43% during the forecast period 2015-2020.

- Mobile Biometrics Market size is projected to reach USD 30900 Million by 2026, from USD 8733.6 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2021-2026.

The major factor driving the growth of the Mobile biometrics market size is the increase in mobile transactions. Mobile Biometrics Market share is expected to witness substantial growth in the APAC region.

- The Mobile Application Security Testing Market is Segmented by Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Application (Government & Defense, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing) and by Various regions.

- Mobile User Authentication Market size is projected to reach USD 2753.6 Million by 2026, from USD 1228.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026.

- Mobile Data Protection Market size is projected to reach USD 6829 Million by 2026, from USD 3332.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026.

- The Mobile Identity Management Market is Segmented by Type (On-premises, Cloud), by Application (Enterprise, Individual) and by Various regions.

- Mobile Security Software Market is Segmented by Type ( Mobile Identity Management , Mobile Data Security, Mobile Security as a Service, Mobile Device Security, Mobile Virtual Private Networks , Mobile Device Management), by Application (E-mail Spam Blocking, Anti-Virus, Malware Removal) and by Various regions.

- Consumer Mobile Security App Market size is projected to reach USD 6686.6 Million by 2026, from USD 3946.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

