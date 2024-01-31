Mobile Robots Market (AGV and AMR) to reach ~$20B TAM by 2028 with an installed base of 2,700,000 Mobile Robots - LogisticsIQ

NEW DELHI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per LogisticsIQ latest market research study (4th Edition), Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR) Market is expected to reach ~$20 billion by 2028 with a growth rate of around 22% and 37% for AGV and AMR respectively. Both AGVs and AMRs collectively are going to cross the installed base of 2.7 million units in 2028 to make the mobile robots a new normal in our day-to-day operational activities.

Industry witnessed a good growth in 2022 despite of customers' capex cut, inflationary pressure, supply chain disruption & geopolitical uncertainties and registered approximate USD 5 Billion sales in 2022. Around 670,000 mobile robots (AGVs & AMRs) are expected to be shipped in 2028 only with an installed base of 2.7 million

sales in 2022. (AGVs & AMRs) are expected to be shipped in 2028 only with an installed base of 2.7 million AMRs are supposed to grow with a CAGR of ~37% between 2023 and 2028 and are going to be more attractive market as compared to AGVs by 2028 with relatively more shipment and TAM share.

between 2023 and 2028 and are going to be more attractive market as compared to AGVs by 2028 with relatively more shipment and TAM share. United States , Germany , U.K., and China are going to lead the market with an annual demand of more than 350,000 mobile robots (AGV & AMR) by 2028.

, , U.K., and are going to lead the market with an annual demand of (AGV & AMR) by 2028. Goods to Person (G2P) and Person to Goods (P2G), both type of AMRs are having their own market with some advantages and disadvantage. It depends on what exactly can be more efficient and cost-effective solution for your existing or new warehouse.

Picking Robots, Manipulator Robots, Case Handling Robots, and Sortation Robots are going to emerge as a new important category by 2028, specially in micro-fulfillment space.

China is supposed to be hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, both in terms of demand and supply as it is expected that Made in China AMRs will be 30%-40% more economical due to labour cost advantages and huge volume consumption in China itself.

is supposed to be hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots, both in terms of demand and supply as it is expected that Made in AMRs will be due to labour cost advantages and huge volume consumption in itself. After QR code, LiDAR, Vision Cameras and Sensor Fusions are the key navigation technologies to be commercialized in this space due to flexibility, safety concerns and higher accuracy. Even Sensor Fusion AMRs are expected to grow with ~70% growth rate. There are dedicated companies (Autonomy Service Providers) for navigation technology and software who are supporting mobile robot manufacturers to build such capabilities with the help of AI and Machine Vision.

Delivery, Security, and Cleaning are the emerging applications to target with an attractive growth of ~30% apart from logistics and manufacturing although absolute market size is relatively low.

Automation is the key focus in manufacturing and logistics sector as a part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives for continuous growth and sustainability. Robotics is an important aspect of this automation and may contribute more than 20% in Warehouse Automation Market opportunity worth more than $44B

Growth in e-commerce is the main driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-Commerce sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last decade, reaching ~$5 trillion worldwide in 2022, and expected to grow to ~$8 trillion by 2028. The share of online retail sales has gone from 2% of total to ~15%, and is further expected to reach >22% by 2028.

worldwide in 2022, and expected to grow to by 2028. The share of online retail sales has gone from 2% of total to ~15%, and is further expected to reach by 2028. High personnel costs and wage rates are especially high in the developed countries. Annual costs for a forklift operator can run up to $50,000 . If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the invest costs of $10,000 for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over $200,000 .

. If a forklift has to be operated around the clock, then at least 3-4 drivers are needed. Adding the invest costs of for a forklift truck to the personnel costs, the annual costs for one forklift come to over . Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning are also at a tipping point and are already disrupting multiple industries and will definitely impact the way warehouses are operated currently. In 2023, SoftBank Group Corp. has announced $100M investment to set up an artificial intelligence-oriented warehousing joint venture with Symbotic Inc. called GreenBox Systems LLC. As per the announcement, SoftBank will also buy $7.5 billion of Symbotic's AI-powered systems for its warehouses.

to set up an artificial intelligence-oriented warehousing joint venture with Symbotic Inc. called GreenBox Systems LLC. As per the announcement, SoftBank will also of Symbotic's AI-powered systems for its warehouses. RaaS and different leasing options are reducing upfront investment as end-users are not having enough CapEx for pilot runs to validate the RoI. Now there are the options like Pay Per Pick, Pay Per Mile, Pay Per Peak Day etc. to balance your OpEx and RaaS cost.

Safety Challenge – The evolution of AGV/AMRs over the last 15 years has created a broad range of machines and markets. Everything from AGV/AMRs in the warehouse to the home. One of the key chasms in the world of AGV/AMRs is the safety requirement differences between "service" AGV/AMRs and "industrial" AGV/AMRs. While the intent is that no AGV/AMR harm a human, service robots operate in the realm of the human beings. Working environments for service robots might include operation in a grocery store, a retail store, a mall, a hospital, on the sidewalk or in the home.

Micro-Fulfillment is a new opportunity for mobile robots to compete with shuttle and cube based ASRS solution in the future.

AGV & AMR: Geek+, Quicktron (Flashhold), ForwardX Robotics, GreyOrange, HikRobot (HikVision), Mobile Industrial Robots – MiR (Teradyne), inVia Robotics, 6 River Systems – 6RS (Ocado Group), Fetch Robotics (Zebra), JATEN, Onward Robotics (IAM Robotics), Locus Robotics, Vecna Robotics, Waypoint Robotics (Locus Robotics), Tompkins Robotics, Scallog, OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics, Rockwell Automation), GIDEON Brothers, Magazino GmbH (Jungheinrich), NextShift Robotics (JASCI), AutoGuide Mobile Robots (MiR, Teradyne), EiraTech Robotics, Aethon (ST Engineering), Prime Robotics (BLEUM), HAI Robotics, Bionic HIVE, Oppent, PAL Robotics, Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International), GUOZI Robotics, CAJA Robotics, Omron (Adept Technology), Guidance Automation (Matthews International), Syrius Robotics, MALU Innovation (JD), Eurotec (Lowpad), Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla), NeoBotix, JBT Corporation, Transbotics (Scott Group), CSG Huaxiao, EK-Robotics (EK Automation), OCEANEERING, Wellwit Robotics, Logistic-Jet, SEEGRID, BALYO, Mushiny, TÜNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH, CPM – Dürr Group, SEER, FlexQube, IDEALworks GmbH, Continental Mobile Robots, SEER, DS Automotion (SS Schaefer)

Daifuku, Dematic (KION Group), SSI-Schaefer, Vanderlande (Toyota Advanced Logistics), Swisslog (KUKA), Knapp, Murata Machinery Ltd., Elettric 80, Beumer Group, Witron Logistik + Informatik, TGW Logistics, Grenzebach GmbH, FIVES Group, Honeywell Intelligrated, Bastian Solutions (Toyota Advanced Logistics), Material Handling System (MHS), Jungheinrich AG, LODIGE Industries, ViaStore Systems, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex, AutoStore, DMW&H, Westfalia, Dambach AG, PSB intralogistics GmbH, SIASUN Robot Automation Co., Ltd., SAVOYE, OPEX Corporation, System Logistics (Krones Group), GÜDEL, Addverb Technologies, Lodamaster Group, KPI Integrated Solutions, Wayzim Technology Autonomy Service Providers (ASP): Brain Corporation, Bluebotics, KOLLMORGEN, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), MOVEL AI, MOV AI, FREEDOM ROBOTICS, ROBOMINDS, PERCEPTIN, ROMB Technologies, Balyo, Seegrid, Vecna Robotics

: Basler AG, Keyence, Omron Microscan, Cognex Disinfection Robots: UVD Robotics, Sarcos Robotics, Techmetics Robotics, Wellwit, Geek+, Fybots, Sherpa, Akara, MiR, Sesto, LionsBot, SmartGuardUV, Milvus, Revotonix, YouiBot

UVD Robotics, Sarcos Robotics, Techmetics Robotics, Wellwit, Geek+, Fybots, Sherpa, Akara, MiR, Sesto, LionsBot, SmartGuardUV, Milvus, Revotonix, YouiBot Retail & Inventory Management Robots: Bossa Nova Robotics, Simbe Robotics, Badger Technologies, Lowe's – LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI), Fetch Robotics, Brain Corporation

Bossa Nova Robotics, Simbe Robotics, Badger Technologies, Lowe's – LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI), Fetch Robotics, Brain Corporation Indoor Delivery Robots: Bear Robotics, Keenon Robotics, Savioke Inc., Rice Robotics, Pudu, PAL Robotics, Keenon, Savioke, Segway Robotics, Anscer, Aethon

Bear Robotics, Keenon Robotics, Savioke Inc., Rice Robotics, Pudu, PAL Robotics, Keenon, Savioke, Segway Robotics, Anscer, Aethon Security and Inspection Robots: Cobalt Robotics, Knightscope Robotics, OTSAW Digital, SMP Robotics, Enova, Secom, AgileX

Cobalt Robotics, Knightscope Robotics, OTSAW Digital, SMP Robotics, Enova, Secom, AgileX Tele-operated / Telepresence Robots: Diligent Robotics, Ohmni Labs, AVA Robotics, GoBe Robotics, Double Robotics, Temi Robotics

Diligent Robotics, Ohmni Labs, AVA Robotics, GoBe Robotics, Double Robotics, Temi Robotics Cleaning Robots: Softbank Robotics, Avidbots, Gaussian Robotics, LionsBot

Softbank Robotics, Avidbots, Gaussian Robotics, LionsBot Hospital Support Robots: Revotonix L.L.C, Jetbrain, Aethon, MiR, MeanWhile, Keenon, Savioke, ABB, Diligent

Revotonix L.L.C, Jetbrain, Aethon, MiR, MeanWhile, Keenon, Savioke, ABB, Diligent Agriculture Robots: Bogaerts, Harvest Automation, AIS, Katif, Naio Technologies, Robotnik

Bogaerts, Harvest Automation, AIS, Katif, Naio Technologies, Robotnik Delivery Robots (Last Mile Delivery Robots): STARSHIP, NURO AI, Tele Retail, Kiwibot, Robby Technologies, Postmates, Eliport, Hello World Robotics, OTSAW, JD.com, Scout

STARSHIP, NURO AI, Tele Retail, Kiwibot, Robby Technologies, Postmates, Eliport, Hello World Robotics, OTSAW, JD.com, Scout Battery & Chargers: LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions), Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, SBS, iN2Power, Wiferion, Inventus Power, Toshiba SCiB, Conductix-Wampfler

LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions), Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, SBS, iN2Power, Wiferion, Inventus Power, Toshiba SCiB, Conductix-Wampfler Motion Control & Robotic Components: Advance Motion Control, Kollmorgen, Energid (Teradyne), Harmonic Drive System, Parker, Elmo Motion , CGI, Brother, Nidec, Allied Motion, SEW Eurodrive, Pilz, Nord, Murrelektronik

The 4th edition of AGV and AMR business research is having a market analysis of more than 650 players (part of our exclusive AGV/AMR Market Map), Key Navigation Technologies, Major Form factors & Functions, Targeted Industry Verticals & Applications, and 20+ geographical regions. Analysis is validated through 100+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators, robot manufacturers (OEM/ODM), robotic software & service providers, and end-user industry verticals. Apart this, study also focuses on different components and integral parts of AGV/AMR like Motion Control, Batteries & Chargers, Cameras / Vision Sensor, LiDAR, Sensor Fusion, QR Code and Wireless Communication. Market size and forecast database is also available in excel format to analyse and strategize further along with 156 market tables. It is a best reference to analyse the market attractiveness, to identify the partner, customer or supplier, to check the competitive landscape, to benchmark the new technologies and to select the right geography & industry vertical for your products and services. Voice and opinion of end-users have been taken as the key parameter for this market forecast.

