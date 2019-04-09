Mobile Robotics Market to Garner Noteworthy 15.60% CAGR till 2025, Owing to Growth in Applications of Mobile Bots, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile robotics market has a very intense competition and robust landscape says Transparency Market Research. This is majorly due to the predominance of new players that are actively operating in the market. In April 2018, Teradyne, Inc. along with the stockholders of Mobile Industrial Robots declared the takeover of MiR of Denmark, for € 121 mn also has spent € 101 mn for any particular performance objectives are met in the forthcoming years. There are a few prime enterprises in the mobile robotics markets such as Seegrid Corp., John Deere, Savioke, FANUC Corp., and Boeing Co.

In January 2018, the SoftBank Robotics America, Inc. an American company which declared an improved set of characteristics for Pepper, the humanoid robot, incorporating front office proficiencies. Based on types, the mobile robotics market is segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, and unmanned surface vehicles. Among these, unmanned ground vehicles category is in the lead and is expected to witness persistent rise in demand for the mobile robotics market in the upcoming years. This is due to a growth in applications of mobile bots in the defense industry to carry out dangerous and difficult missions.

As stated by TMR analysts, the global mobile robotics market was valued at US$8.58 bn in 2016. The global market is projected to grow at a stellar 15.60% CAGR in the forecast period of 2017-2025 and reach US$30.96 bn by the end of 2025. Geographically, North America to lead with maximum revenue shares in the mobile robotics market. The growing demand for thermal balloon mobile robotics devices in hospitals is a prime aspect fuelling growth of the mobile robotics market too.

Robots Automatically Re-Plan Developments it's a Boon for Mobile Robotics Market

There is a growing demand for mobile robotics for manufacturing purposes, due to a need for enhancing workspace expertise. This growing demand is encouraging the mobile robotics market to note down a significant development in its size and valuation. These mobile robots are designed to operate inside processing plants without changing the way the plants work on a specific format. Along with these, these robots can automatically re-plan their developments to keep away from interferences. Also, by enabling the process it makes them very feasible in the setup of industrial unit. These factors are greatly boosting demand for the mobile robotics market.

A priori from these alterations, companies are encouraged to supply mobile robots in their factory, as this might help them to think and make significant offers for mobile robotics. This factor is fuelling the demand for the mobile robotics market. A mobile robot is a machine that works to some extent in an unpredictable and unknown setting. In contrast to using robots in production plants where the situation is highly controlled, always coding the program for mobile robots and execute its predefined actions is not always possible. The requirement for these robots is increasing day by day, due to their various working patterns and behavior. A growing demand for robots is driving the mobile robotics market in the forthcoming years.

Rise in Elderly Workforce to Drive the Mobile Robotics Market

Initially, the investment and capital required is on a higher side for the including the robots and this can be a restraining factor for the growth of mobile robotics market. In the forthcoming years, the significant rise in elderly staffs or workforce, rising labor costs, and the surge in demand regarding profitability are projected to drive the growth of the mobile robotics market. Also, high investments may hamper the growth of the mobile robotics market, which might influence the whole market in the upcoming years. However, growing requirement for mobile robots in prime sectors, like oil & gas, medical science and healthcare and automotive is projected to boost the mobile robotics market.

The study presented here is based on a Transparency Market Research report titled "Mobile Robotics Market (Type - Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Surface Vehicles, and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles; Application - Industrial and Service) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global mobile robotics market is segmented based on:

Types

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Application

Industrial

Service

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (ROW)

Middle East



South Africa



Russia



Rest of ROW

