MOBILE OPERATORS ACCOUNT FOR 85% OF INVESTMENTS IN MOBILE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY INFRASTRUCTURE, NEW GSMA REPORT REVEALS

Governments should prioritise pro-investment policies to accelerate network expansion and strengthen digital economies

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Network Operators make 85% of the total investment in mobile internet connectivity infrastructure globally, playing the 'keystone' role in funding the networks that underpin modern digital economies worldwide, according to a new report by the GSMA and global management consulting firm Kearney.

The 'Mobile Infrastructure Investment Landscape' report was published as leaders from across the mobile ecosystem gather at MWC Barcelona, the world's largest mobile technology event. The report demonstrates that with annual investments in mobile internet infrastructure (excluding end-user devices) reaching $127 billion, MNOs alone contribute $109 billion. Mobile operators make these investments despite deriving less economic benefit than other digital ecosystem players from this critical infrastructure. For example, the amount contributed by MNOs far exceeds the connectivity investments made by other groups of investors, such as cloud service providers and content and application providers (CAPs).

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer of the GSMA, said: "This report makes it clear: mobile network operators are the keystone of the internet economy, funding the vast majority of the infrastructure that enables modern digital life. Whilst others invest in select parts of the world's connectivity infrastructure, their contributions are a fraction of what MNOs spend to build and maintain the networks that power everything from online banking to remote work and digital entertainment. This study demonstrates clearly that if governments wish to unlock the full potential of their digital economies, they must prioritise policies that create a positive investment environment for MNOs."

A Call for Policy Action

The report comes at a crucial moment when governments worldwide are seeking to expand digital connectivity and foster economic growth through advanced networks, including 5G and future generations of mobile technology. The findings paint a picture of the investment landscape which reveals:

Mobile networks are indispensable to digital progress.

Infrastructure investment requires the right regulatory environment.

Core and access networks demand significantly higher investment than backbone infrastructure.

To support continued network expansion and innovation, the GSMA urges governments to adopt forward-looking regulatory frameworks that encourage investment in mobile infrastructure, streamline spectrum policies, and create a fair and sustainable financial environment for operators.

