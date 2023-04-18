Mobile Mapping Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 97.20 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Mobile Mapping Market, By Type, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Mobile Mapping Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mobile Mapping Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.12% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 23.26 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 97.20 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Mobile Mapping Market: Continuous Investment and New Product Development Driving Growth

Mobile mapping, a technique used for map making, is gaining popularity across various industries for its precise and fast computation capabilities. With the use of sensors such as laser, radar, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), and photographic sensors, mobile mapping enables the creation of digital maps, geographic information system (GIS) data, and geo-referenced videos and images. The technique is commonly applied in emergency response planning, road & aerial mobile mapping, and high facility management.

The global mobile mapping market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the continuous influx of investment for new product development and research activities. In addition, the logistics and transport industry is estimated to be a key growth factor for the mobile mapping market as it offers live product tracing and lowers the chances of product misplacement.

Among the various industries using mobile mapping, the defense sector is the prominent player due to increasing concerns over security. BFSI, government, agriculture & forestry, telecommunication, transportation, and real estate are other sectors employing mobile mapping for their operations.

Key players in the global mobile mapping market include Google, Microsoft, TomTom, Ericsson, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc., Mapquest, Inc., Telecommunication Systems, Inc., Foursquare, Apple, and Trimble NV. These players are focusing on product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, and market ranking analysis to gain a competitive edge in the market.

With the growing adoption of mobile mapping, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, providing ample opportunities for players in the market to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Mobile Mapping Market into Type, Vertical, And Geography.

Mobile Mapping Market, by Type

Location-Based Services (LBS)



Location-based Search



Indoor Mapping



3D Mapping



Licensing Subscription and Support

Mobile Mapping Market, by Vertical

Transportation and Logistics



Telecommunication



Travel and Hospitality



Retail



Media and Entertainment



Others

Mobile Mapping Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

