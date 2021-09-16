Mobile Imaging Market Size to Reach $53.84 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, and strategic collaborations and acquisitions drive the growth of the global mobile imaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mobile Imaging Market by Service Type (X-Ray, CT Scan, Ultrasound, MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, and Others), Patient Type (Adult and Pediatric), and Facility (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global mobile imaging industry generated $29.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11258

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, and strategic collaborations and acquisitions drive the growth of the global mobile imaging market. However, high maintenance costs and shortage of skilled radiologists restrain the market growth. On the other hand, developments in digital radiology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for various mobile imaging services such as CT scanning and X-ray have been increased significantly with rise in need for diagnostic testing of Covid-19-suspected cases.

Manufacturers raised the production volumes of mobile imaging devices such as DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System in response to increased requirement for diagnosis.

The X-ray segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on service type, the X-ray segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global mobile imaging market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to demand for mobile X-ray systems, rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, advancements in digital technology, lower prices as compared to other modalities, and rise in incidence of injuries and diseases. However, the mammography segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in prevalence of breast cancer among the female population.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11258

The hospital & clinic segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on facility, the hospital & clinic segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption as they help in saving space and reduces the investment for infrastructure. However, the home healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to features such as security and comfort, acceptance from the patients, reduced waiting time and elimination of hospital trips, and cost-efficient services.

North America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to technological advancements, surge in demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and increase in awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established presence of domestic companies, and increase in the aging population in the region.

Leading market players

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Alliance Healthcare Services

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Cobalt Health

Front Mobile Imaging

Inhealth Group Limited

Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Insights Health Services Corp.

RadNet Inc.

Trident USA Health Services

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Blood Purification Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

COPD and Asthma Diagnotic and Monitoring Device Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Spirometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Bronchoscopy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Neurodiagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Indwelling Catheters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Infection Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Global Gloves Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Powered Surgical Instrument Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research