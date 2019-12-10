Mobile Application Market to Reach $407.3 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 18.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in smartphone users, increase in adoption of wearable devices, and surge in data usage & Internet penetration drive the growth of the global mobile application market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Mobile Application Market by Marketplace (Apple iOS Store, Google Play Store, and Other Marketplaces) and App Category (Gaming, Entertainment & Music, Health & Fitness, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & E-Commerce, Education & Learning and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global mobile application industry was pegged at $106.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $407.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants for market

Increase in smartphone users, rise in adoption of wearable devices, and surge in data usage & Internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global mobile application market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in developing & underdeveloped regions and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of Internet of things and mobile-connected smart objects and progress in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile apps are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2300

The play store segment to portray the fastest growth through 2026

The play store segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the study period, owing to the increase of Google play store in various mobile phones and tablets. However, the Apple store segment held the lion's share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global mobile application market. This is owing to different features provided by Apple store such as high security, multitasking, switching application, artificial intelligence (AI), and game center.

The entertainment & music segment to register the fastest CAGR by 2026

The entertainment & music segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid increase in usage of different entertainment applications. However, the gaming segment dominated the global mobile application market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. This is due to the increase in addition of video games and other gaming consoles.

Get Up to 30% Discount- Enquire Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2300

*Offer Valid till 31-Dec-2019

Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North-America to follow:

The global mobile application market across Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to rapid economic growth and high potential for the adoption of mobile application. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. On the other hand, North-America occupied second largest share in terms of revenue in 2018.

Major market players

International Business Machines Corporation

Cognizant

China Mobile Ltd

CA Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Verbat Technologies

Apple Inc.

Intellectsoft

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Get Up to 30% Discount on All Published Reports:

Live Chat Software Market Expected to Reach $997 Million by 2023

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market Size Expected to Reach $16,605 Million by 2023

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Adaptive Learning Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Camp Management Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research