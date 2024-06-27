MO' Trullo's Luxury Experience redefines well-being getaways in Italy's majestic Pulia region

6 hectares host two stunning properties for families and groups seeking secluded well-being

CISTERNINO and APULIA, Italy, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MO' Trullo's Luxury Experience, the Italian property specialising in wellness stays, is redefining secluded luxury getaways in the heart of Italy's new go to region: Puglia. Two stunning properties reveal themselves amidst Mediterranean gardens and centuries-old olive trees spread over six hectares of private landscape.

Trullo dei Pumi Exterior pool

Trullo delle Dame and Trullo dei Pumi pay homage to "Trulli" - the traditional Pulian stone huts with conical roofs that dot the Itria Valley. Within, the six and five-bedroom properties have been tastefully renovated with modern amenities. Luminous white stone generates airy lightness, complementing the aesthetic harmony created by merging contemporary design with local architecture and history.

"MO' Trullo's Luxury Experience elevates wellness stays through delightful touches and paying attention to detail when it comes to space, nature, silence, amenities and privacy. Our Trullo delle Dame and Trullo dei Pumi properties carry the signature MO' Trullo's approach, with avant-garde design meeting tradition to create emotional well-being," says Silvia Biassoni, Head of Hospitality of MO' Trullo's Luxury Experience.

Both properties each have a swimming pool with saltwater system, solarium area, large outdoor living area, hammocks, lounge area and barbecue area for exclusive use. Circular stone gazebos offer outdoor spaces to dine or relax. The sprawling parkland and enclose a paddle court, kitchen area, fitness area, yoga and massage spaces, children's play area, outdoor cinema and much more.

The two locations together can accommodate a party of twenty-two in comfort, creating an ideal space for families or groups wanting privacy, comfort and discrete service. Linen service comes as standard, with daily catering or special dining experiences available on request.

The MO' Trullo's team offer specialised guest experiences at both locations, including special candlelight dinners, pottery making, cooking classes, sea scuba diving, and open-air movie nights. MO' Trullo's staff can be requested for personalised well-being experiences including fitness classes, yoga, cooking classes and massages.

MO' Trullo's Luxury Experience also organises exclusive private tours for guests wanting to explore the Pulia region with its beaches, picturesque towns and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Guests can also request their own personalised experiences, and the MO' Trullo's team will go the extra mile to make them happen.

"Our mission is to create an experience where guests feel as free as at home but with exclusive services and delightful touches so that every minute is a warm welcome. We want guests to feel iimmersed in a timeless place, in historic buildings reinterpreted with contemporary taste, enhanced by top-quality services," Silvia Biassoni, Head of Hospitality.

The Trulli of the Itria valley date back to the 14th century, with the high roofs keeping the interior cool in the hot summers and warm in the mild winters. They are remarkable for their mortarless construction, an ancient building technique using dry limestone that is still used in the region.

Guests can reserve their exclusive getaway through the MO' Trullo's website, or via email or phone. The MO' Trullo's team responds within 24 hours to any request.

Contact Info:

Phone: +39 0809952050

WhatsApp: +39 3896342177

Email: reservation@mo.puglia.it

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448975/Trullo_dei_Pumi_Exterior_pool.jpg