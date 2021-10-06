MNB Precision and Sigma Engineering Works Announce Joint Venture for Advanced Machining and API Services and Manufacturing

Sigma Engineering Works (a Mazrui Energy Services Company) is the UAE's leading Engineering Services provider owned by the business leader - Mr. Abdullah Al Mazrui. Sigma Engineering Works provides high-level technical services including fabrication, repairing, certification, CNC machining, and API manufacturing for the energy sector.

MNB Precision and Sigma Engineering have formed a joint venture to offer advanced Machining, API Services and Manufacturing solutions in the UAE Market.

The signing ceremony for the Joint Venture took place at the Sigma Engineering office in Abu Dhabi. Present were the management teams from both parties. Luke Benton, the Managing Director of MNB Precision, made the following remarks during the event:

"We are delighted to have this joint venture with Sigma Engineering Works. It will allow us to significantly develop the services we can provide to the Middle East region. Because of the distinctive combination of our unique but broad range of services MNB and Sigma will be able to create an unparalleled service offering in the Energy Market."

"This joint venture with MNB, enables us to provide better services to our existing customers and attract new ones. In a fast-paced market like the UAE, it is of paramount importance to continuously expand and develop our service offering", said Olaf Grimm, General Manager - Sigma Engineering Works.

For both MNB Precision and Sigma Engineering the new partnership will elevate technical innovation and drive forwards local manufacturing with great efficiency in the partners' respective supply chains expected. The joint venture will provide state-of-the-art solutions to the Energy sector aligning itself with the UAE's national strategy to advance, strengthen and diversify the local economy.

The operations of MNB and Sigma joint venture are planned to commence November 2021.

