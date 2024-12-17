MMA Global Announces the SMARTIES™ X Global & North America 2024 Winners: A Celebration of Marketing Excellence - Pushing Innovative Boundaries on the Global Stage

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Global proudly announces the winners of the esteemed SMARTIES™ X Global & North America 2024 Awards. This prestigious program honors the most innovative and impactful marketing campaigns worldwide, celebrating the ingenuity of marketing professionals who are redefining industry standards and shaping the future of creativity and innovation in marketing.

SMARTIES X Global & North America 2024 Winner Announcement

The SMARTIES™ X Global & North America Awards recognize the exceptional achievements of agencies and brands driving innovation in marketing. Winners gain unparalleled recognition, showcasing their expertise and fostering valuable industry connections. These awardees serve as industry inspirations, demonstrating the transformative power of strategic creativity. Additionally, SMARTIES™ X Global & North America 2024 winners will be featured in the prestigious MMA Business Impact Index (BII), further solidifying their status as leaders in the field. The BII utilizes a proprietary methodology developed in collaboration with WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, compiling rankings using finalist and winner data from awards programs worldwide.

This year, the SMARTIES™ X Global and North America programs received submissions across seven dynamic channels: Purpose-Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, Impact Media, Emerging Tech Marketing, E-commerce Marketing, Creative, and AI Marketing. Evaluated by two distinguished marketer-only jury panels spanning continents, each entry underwent rigorous scrutiny to identify the most impactful and innovative campaigns.

Global Winners

The SMARTIES™ X Global 2024 Awards presented a total of 26 Gold, 31 Silver, and 33 Bronze category awards, alongside 12 Industry Awards recognizing outstanding achievements across various sectors. TikTok was honored as the Enabling Technology Company of the Year globally, while Ingage from Turkey took home the title of Digital Agency of the Year. Komputer, also from Turkey, was recognized as the Specialist Agency of the Year. Amazon Ads, operating in the USA and India, earned the distinction of Publisher of the Year. Dove from the USA was celebrated as the Most Resilient Brand of the Year, showcasing remarkable adaptability and strength in the market. Ogilvy Vietnam was awarded Creative Agency of the Year, demonstrating exceptional creativity and strategic prowess. Mindshare India secured the title of Media Agency of the Year, reflecting their outstanding media strategies and execution. Ogilvy was further recognized globally as the Agency Network of the Year Global, highlighting their effective network operations. WPP was acknowledged as the Holding Agency Company, underscoring their leadership and influence in the marketing industry. Mastercard from Turkey was named Brand of the Year, exemplifying brand excellence and market impact. Unilever was honored as the Advertiser of the Year globally, and Coca-Cola Foodmarks from Vietnam clinched the Best in Show award, symbolizing exceptional creativity and business impact. These winners exemplify excellence and set a high standard for the marketing industry globally.

The judging process for SMARTIES™ X Global 2024 involved a comprehensive evaluation of each submission across the seven dynamic channels, ensuring that only the most innovative and impactful campaigns were recognized. The Jury Presidents played a crucial role in overseeing this rigorous selection, bringing their extensive expertise and unique perspectives to the table.

Didem Namver, Director of Digital Marketing Excellence & Consumer Loyalty Programs at PepsiCo Türkiye, Chairwoman of MMA Türkiye, and General Secretary of REPİD Türkiye, shared her insights: "The SMARTIES™ X Global Awards showcase the very best in marketing innovation and creativity. It's inspiring to see how these campaigns not only drive business success but also create meaningful connections with consumers. Congratulations to all the winners for pushing the boundaries and setting new standards in the industry."

Richa Goswami, Board member at EQT AB, added: "Marketing excellence is about blending creativity with strategic insight, and this year's SMARTIES™ X Global Awards perfectly highlight that synergy. I'm thrilled to see such diverse and impactful campaigns being recognized, as they truly represent the future of marketing on a global scale."

Gustavo Aguiar, Integrated Marketing Director at Nestlé Brasil, added: Being part of the SMARTIES™ X Global Jury has been a rewarding experience. The quality and innovation of the submissions this year are exceptional, reflecting the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of marketing. Kudos to all the winners for their outstanding contributions and for inspiring the entire industry."

Carol Chen, Global CMO & SVP Shell Mobility, Chairman Shell Brands International, concluded: "The SMARTIES™ X Global Awards exemplify the highest standards of marketing excellence, celebrating campaigns that blend creativity with strategic innovation to drive meaningful impact. I congratulate all the winners for their exceptional achievements and for setting new benchmarks in the industry. These accolades inspire us all to push the boundaries of what's possible in marketing."

View the complete MMA SMARTIES™ X Global 2024 Winner Gallery here.

North American Winners

In the North American program, SMARTIES™ North America 2024 winners have demonstrated exceptional prowess in marketing innovation. With 12 Gold, 7 Silver, and 9 Bronze category awards, along with 10 Industry Awards, the region celebrates excellence in marketing achievements. AdTheorent was named the Enabling Technology Company of the Year, showcasing their innovative technological solutions. Patients & Purpose from North America earned the title of Specialist Agency of the Year, reflecting their specialized expertise and impactful campaigns. Hearts & Science was celebrated as the Digital Agency of the Year, highlighting their outstanding digital strategies and executions. Vogue was recognized as the Publisher of the Year, demonstrating excellence in publishing and media engagement. Ogilvy secured the title of Creative Agency of the Year, showcasing their creative excellence and strategic insights. Mindshare was honored as the Media Agency of the Year, reflecting their superior media planning and buying capabilities. WPP was acknowledged as the Holding Agency Company of the Year, underscoring their leadership and influence in the North American market. Dove continued its streak of excellence by being named Brand of the Year in North America, while Unilever was honored once again as the Advertiser of the Year. The campaign Barbie Breaks Out The Box (Office) clinched the Best in Show award, demonstrating outstanding creativity and business impact.

"The SMARTIES™ X Global and North American Awards celebrate marketing's potential to drive positive change. We proudly honor this year's winners for their creativity and innovation in Marketing Excellence. Their outstanding campaigns not only drive business success but also inspire meaningful change and creativity across the industry. In addition, launching our new Sonic branding logo at MMA SMARTIES™ underscores our commitment to the future of marketing. Congratulations to all award recipients for their extraordinary achievements," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide.

Explore the complete MMA SMARTIES™ North America 2024 Winner Gallery and delve into the exceptional campaigns that have set the standard for marketing excellence here.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable business impact in today's dynamic landscape.

Find out more about MMA Global at https://www.mmaglobal.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582934/4.jpg