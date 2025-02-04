TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of fintech-based solutions for the travel industry, is pleased to announce its acquisition of RightRez, a pioneer in air automation and post-booking optimization solutions. This acquisition positions Mize as a multi-vertical fintech leader, expanding its solutions to both accommodation and air travel.

Mize Expands Its Horizons: Acquires RightRez to Revolutionize Air Travel Solutions

With this acquisition, Mize is set to deliver even greater value to its extensive customer base of over 200 clients worldwide. The integration of RightRez's forward-thinking solutions and extensive expertise in air travel with Mize's advanced AI and data analysis capabilities is sure to generate new opportunities for growth, efficiency, and innovation across the travel industry.

"RightRez brings over 20 years of unparalleled experience in the air travel space, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Mize family," said Dor Krubiner, Mize's CEO & co-founder. "This acquisition aligns with our vision to become a leading multi-vertical fintech provider, offering customers cutting-edge solutions that address their most pressing challenges in both the accommodation and air travel markets."

The acquisition reflects Mize's commitment to leveraging technology to create smarter, more efficient travel experiences. RightRez's proven expertise in the air travel space will complement Mize's AI-driven tools, creating a powerful synergy to drive greater value for customers of both companies.

"Mize's management has been highly impressed by RightRez's deep expertise and extensive experience in the air vertical. We're confident that combining the Mize and RightRez teams will lead to great success," explained Omry Litvak, Mize´s COO & co-founder.

"Joining forces with Mize opens new doors for innovation and growth," commented Maria von Foerster, CEO of RightRez. "Together, we'll deliver unmatched solutions to help our customers thrive in an ever-evolving travel industry."

About Mize

Mize is a global leader in fintech-based solutions, offering AI-driven tools that create extra profit for the hotel booking industry through its fully automated proprietary technology and has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for its partners across its suite of products. With a clear focus on innovation and customer success, Mize serves over 200 clients worldwide, helping them optimize performance and achieve their goals.

About RightRez

RightRez is a pioneer in air travel technology, with over two decades of experience delivering solutions that streamline and enhance the air travel booking process. RightRez's tools empower travel companies to operate more efficiently and effectively in a competitive market.

