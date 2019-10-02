Mixpanel announces €100M ambitious, 10-year European expansion plan including a data residency program

Mixpanel is doubling down on its European expansion commitment with a €100M plan including three new European offices and a data residency program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the world's leading user behavior analytics platform, announces today its continued European expansion, following a strong year of growth in Europe.

The keystone of this strategic plan will include a new European headquarters office in Barcelona, Spain, that will house 60-70 new employees focused on localized sales, support, marketing, partnerships, accounting, and analytics consulting. Expanded resources in London, along with new offices in Paris and Amsterdam will provide deeper localized services including customizable professional services to serve the growing European customer base. Accounting for office space, direct and indirect investments, the estimated total spend over the next 10 years is over €100M.

In addition, Mixpanel will also focus on continued investment in enterprise-grade privacy initiatives with its new European data residency program. This program, currently in beta, will meet the growing international needs for better privacy and data sovereignty and allow EU customers to rest assured their information is processed according to EU norms, without concern on how EU and US privacy laws and customers differ. Mixpanel's first EU data center will be hosted in the Netherlands, with more international regions coming soon.

This international investment aligns with the increased demand for user behavior analytics. Companies want a better understanding of how users engage with their products across web, mobile, and other smart devices so they can build better products and experiences in this digital-first world. Mixpanel is currently used by a number of category leaders including FreeNow, Skyscanner and Veepee (formerly Vente Privée).

Pierre Berlin, VP, Global Sales, of Mixpanel, is leading the expansion in Europe and comments: "Europe is a strategic market for us and we have seen strong growth coming from the community of innovative businesses building digital products, in the start-up, emerging, and enterprise segments across B2B, eCommerce, Media and Entertainment, and financial service sectors. Our new Barcelona HQ and data residency focus reinforces our commitment to the European market and is a logical next step to meet the surging demand for user behavior analytics in the region."

Amir Movafaghi, CEO of Mixpanel, said: "Accelerating the pace of product innovation to improve the end-customer experience is a key priority for many ambitious, fast-growing European businesses. We've had tremendous traction in Europe and want to double down on our success by investing in both our footprint and the data residency capability of Mixpanel's analytics product."

