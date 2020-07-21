Mixed Reality Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 4454.1 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

- The global Mixed Reality market size is projected to reach USD 4454.1 Million by 2026, from USD 196 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 68.3% during 2021-2026.

BANGALORE, India, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixed reality is the result of blending the physical world with the digital world. Advances in computer vision, graphics processing power, display technology, and input devices make mixed reality possible. Rather than residing in a fully virtual environment, virtual objects are rooted in the user's physical world, thereby making the virtual experiences appear tangible. Since mixed reality blends both physical and digital worlds, these two realities define the polar ends of a spectrum known as the virtuality continuum.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MIXED REALITY MARKET SIZE

Increased adoption of new technology equipment in various educational institutions is expected to increase the mixed reality market size during the forecast period. Mixed reality is of great assistance to students and teachers, as it makes everything interactive. Teachers may use these tools to instruct trainees without having to be at the same place. This technology ensures improved and immersive research methods, but it also helps to minimize learning errors as it uses 3D images.

The surge in the adoption of mixed reality technology in the gaming and entertainment industries is expected to increase the mixed reality market size. Mixed reality makes not only the game and movies enticing but also interactive. In addition, the increasing need for user innovation encourages both industries to invest in such technologies, which are expected to complement the growth of the market.

Continuous investment in R&D is expected to increase the mixed reality market size. These investments ultimately aim to replace keyboards and flat displays with a completely new model that could take the user engagement to a whole new level.

The widespread adoption of Mixed reality in wearable technology is expected to increase market growth. Many types of field operations, such as maintenance and delivery services, may benefit from the incorporation of mixed reality in wearables. One such example is Microsoft's HoloLens.

Also, the rising adoption of mixed reality in healthcare and medical sectors is expected to drive the growth of the global mixed reality market during the forecast period.

Mixed reality devices create a powerful impression of the shopping and retail environment in real life. This technology is used by a majority of retailers to provide their customers with an interactive experience that takes shopping to new fronts. This growing adoption by the Retail sector, to stand out among the competition, is expected to increase the Mixed Reality market size.

It is anticipated that the high cost of a mixed reality product will hinder commercial adoption and thus affect market development. Increasing technological advances and mixed reality innovations compel the manufacturers to sell the device at a premium price.

MIXED REALITY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Mixed Reality market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the penetration of mixed reality devices. Furthermore, the presence of key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., and Google, Inc. is expected to fuel the growth of the Mixed reality market in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in the rate of economic growth, the increase in the adoption of technologically advanced solutions, the rise in the penetration of smartphones in emerging economies such as China and India, and the growth in the usage of technology in end-use industries are some of the main factors that drive the region's market.

The key players covered in this study

HTC

Intel

Magic leap

Microsoft

Facebook

Eon Reality

Google

Samsung Electronics

Seiko Epson

Meta

Mixed Reality Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Mixed Reality Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Architecture

Entertainment & Gaming

Medical

Others

Mixed Reality Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

