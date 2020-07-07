MiX Telematics Partners with The Global Alliance for Vehicle Data Access

BOCA RATON, Fla. , July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that it is partnering with The Global Alliance for Vehicle Data Access (GAVDA).

The Global Alliance for Vehicle Data Access (GAVDA) is a diverse group of global stakeholders and thought leaders united by a common goal of maintaining control by motor vehicle owners over personal and vehicle-generated data. MiX Telematics and GAVDA will work together with the common goals of preserving and enhancing the current vehicle data environment of open, secure, technology-neutral and direct access by vehicle owners to real-time data.

GAVDA promotes a data access model that provides for vehicle owner control (including access by parties authorized by the vehicle owner), ensures full and fair competition, protects personal privacy, advances data security, and enables the appropriate use of data analytics driven by public interest.

As a worldwide leader in the provision of safety telematics solutions, MiX Telematics will be assisting GAVDA through the provision of expert research and advice from its global experts across a uniquely diverse range of industries and geographies.

"GAVDA is excited to partner with MiX Telematics," states Greg Scott, GAVDA Executive Director.

"GAVDA will team with MiX, a global leader in telematics, to preserve vehicle data access for vehicle owners around the world." "This partnership enables MiX Telematics to leverage its unrivalled global footprint to the benefit of the future mobility ecosystem by collaborating with GAVDA to seek new and innovative safety solutions that will make a positive difference to peoples' lives around the world," states MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer, Charles Tasker.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 818,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

