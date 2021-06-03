MiX Telematics invests in the future of science and technology with donation

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, recently made a noteworthy donation to TRAC South Africa in support of the advancement of ICT within the Western Cape Province. TRAC is a national programme of the Stellenbosch University that aims to eradicate poverty through offering support to learners in applied mathematics, science and technology education.

This donation to TRAC included awarding top-performing students within the programme with laptops to further aid their studies within ICT.

All beneficiaries are from underprivileged backgrounds, so a new laptop is an important and meaningful aid that will help them successfully complete their studies and thereby positively impact the industry as a whole by paving the way for talented individuals.

"MiX Telematics is proud to continue its commitment towards helping TRAC recipients that have performed well in their studies. This donation further exemplifies our ongoing pledge to further the knowledge base within the ICT sector through donations such as this one," says Catherine Lewis, Executive Vice President Technology, MiX Telematics.

