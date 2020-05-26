MiX Telematics Applaud the Efforts of the Supply Chain and Trucking Industry During the Lockdown

JOHANNESBURG, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), released statistics that indicate that the lockdown has had a positive effect on vehicle crime and road-related incidents mainly due to the 74% decline in vehicle usage and the heightened visibility of police. As expected, the restriction on public movement and alcohol consumption has resulted in certain types of crime reducing but it has also resulted in other types of crime increasing. Unemployment, food shortages and crime-syndicates adjusting their activities all have an impact on ongoing crime.

Insights from MiX data show that vehicle theft and hijacking incidents are down by 76% during the lockdown. There has also been a 70% decline in alerts on the Matrix tracking platform for vehicles entering high-risk zones, border alerts and GeoLock alerts. Trip data from Matrix motorists show that 53% are now driving distances less than 5 km during the lockdown with the number of motorists driving further than 20 km halved during the lockdown. Gauteng has seen the highest compliance with the lockdown if we consider trip data, at a reduction in trips by 65%, followed by the Western Cape (61%) and the Free State (56%).

Data from commercial vehicles being monitored has shown a significant decline in truck accidents with a 66% reduction and also in panic alerts by truck drivers with a 52% reduction. Other driving event alerts like entering no-go border zones, dashboard tampering and disconnected power have also declined.

"Overall, MiX is monitoring almost 600 000 vehicles in South Africa, of which 250 000 are commercial vehicles. 48 000 of our Fleet Customer base are also subscribed to the MiX Track and React Bureau service, our gold standard service which provides 24/7 eyes-on-screen monitoring. Our customers require stringent vehicle asset management over this time where efficiencies and timely delivery are even more critical," says Gert Pretorius, MD for MiX Telematics Africa. MiX has a large number of clients delivering fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and other essential products and services during the lockdown.

"We play a crucial role in actively supporting and monitoring vehicle assets to help ensure such efficiencies at a time where the country is heavily reliant on the fleet sector and we remain committed to providing real value to our customers. We are paying all our employees during the lockdown and have put stringent measures in place as the health and safety of our staff, customers and channel partners are paramount."

"Part of MiX Telematics' mission is to make the world safer with the help of our technology and to keep the world moving forward with our mobile solutions. Our technology impacts the safety of thousands of drivers delivering essential goods and allows fleet operators to manage their vehicles and drivers remotely."

"The online dashboards and telematics data provided by MiX is vitally important for the daily operational decisions that the Shoprite Checkers Group has to make", says one of MiX Telematics' large retail customers. "We use the active fleet data to detect trends, monitor vehicle utilisation and driver behaviour, as well as fuel consumption. Keeping our business efficient is even more important during the current economic climate."

"We applaud the supply chain and trucking industry which has risen to the challenge forced on it by the lockdown. It has a critical role to play in the country's economy. As the phased easing of the lockdown regulations commences and more motorists get back on the roads, we are likely to see an increase in driving incidents and vehicle theft once again. The MiX Track and React bureau and the Recovery Control Room is on 24/7 standby to assist with panic alerts and emergency incidents. In the event that there is a dramatic surge in incidents whilst the criminals regroup and try to recoup their lost revenue, MiX is prepared," concludes Pretorius.

