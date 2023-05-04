Mittu Sridhara Joins Clayton, Dubilier & Rice as Operating Principal

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced the appointment of seasoned technology executive Mittu Sridhara as an Operating Principal. Mr. Sridhara will play a key role in evaluating investment opportunities and driving value creation at the Firm's portfolio companies.

"We are excited to welcome Mittu to CD&R as we continue to strengthen the breadth and depth of our Operating Principal team, who we believe serve a critical role in the growth and transformation of our portfolio companies," said David Novak, Co-President of CD&R. "We believe his extensive experience in growing market-leading technology companies will be instrumental as we look to further enhance our digitalization capabilities and partner with outstanding management teams to build stronger, more sustainable businesses."

"CD&R is well-regarded for its history of active partnership with innovative and industry-leading businesses, and I am excited to partner with the talented CD&R team to build on the Firm's momentum," said Mr. Sridhara. "I look forward to working closely with portfolio companies and stakeholders to help implement meaningful growth opportunities and create long term value."

Mr. Sridhara brings 30 years of strategic and operations experience as well as deep local and international knowledge of the technology sector. In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer of Eurowag, he led the transformation of the company's digitization strategy and vision, which helped expand its range of integrated end-to-end payment and mobility solutions.

Prior to Eurowag, Mr. Sridhara was the Chief Technology Officer of Careem. He also previously held Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer roles at Hepsiburada, TUI Group, Landbrokes PLC and Sabre Corporation, where he helped enable the rapid scale-up and digitization of their digital platforms.

Mr. Sridhara earned an MS in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses across a broad range of industries, including Industrials, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. Since its inception in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. For more information on CD&R, please visit www.cdr-inc.com and follow the Firm's activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on Twitter.

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice