Mitto Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

Inclusion in the Magic Quadrant report is based on Mitto's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

ZURICH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) report.

Mitto Positioned in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS

Gartner defines CPaaS as "a cloud-based platform used by developers, the IT team and other nontechnical business roles to build an array of communications-related capabilities using APIs, SDKs, documentation and no-code/low-code visual builders. The CPaaS tools facilitate access to multiple communications channels spanning voice, SMS, email, messaging apps, video and conversational capabilities, along with security."

In our view, Mitto's recognition in this year's Magic Quadrant reflects the company's continued investment in secure, high-performance communications — tailored for enterprise scalability, regional compliance, and deep customer engagement.

Mitto serves a wide range of global enterprises across industries including finance, retail, insurance, logistics, and technology, offering access to over 800+ direct carrier connections and global access to every region of the world, intelligent AI-powered routing, AIT fraud detection, and rich messaging capabilities across SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Viber, RCS, Telegram, and more.

Mitto's platform also provides prebuilt tools such as Campaigns and Conversations, mobile intelligence APIs, and seamless integrations with CRMs, ERPs, and eCommerce platforms. Its partner portal continues to expand with co-branded enablement kits, self-serve onboarding, and vertical-specific assets.

"We are honored to be recognized once again in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "This recognition, in our opinion, reflects our focused approach to enterprise communications — where performance, compliance, and flexibility matter most. We remain committed to helping global brands deliver reliable, real-time customer experiences at scale."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service, By Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O'Connell, Brian Doherty, Ajit Patankar, July 15, 2025

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mitto

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number intelligence, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next.

www.mitto.ch

Twitter/X: @mittoglobal

LinkedIn: Mitto

Contact:

Darinka Kukrika

Marketing Manager at Mitto

darinka@mitto.ch

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740928/MITTO__Mitto_Positioned_in_Gartner_Magic_Quadrant_for_CPaaS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164442/MITTO_Logo.jpg