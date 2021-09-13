Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Announces Hiring of Global Director - Sustainable Solutions

The Global Director Sustainable Solutions is a newly created position tasked with developing Circular Economy ecosystems through partnerships and investments that allow us to take a strong leadership position and become a trusted partner.

He will be responsible for:

Executing our global Circular Economy strategy that includes Business Model / Facilities and investments, Capacity Management, Technology requirements, Strategic Partnerships, Sustainable Products, and Stakeholder Education;

Supporting our vision of "Realizing KAITEKI" in terms of how we operate our business as well as how our products impact the world around us.

Please join us in welcoming Henning to our MCAM family and wish him every success in his new role.

BIOGRAPHY

Henning studied Business Administration, American Studies, Retail Management and Scandinavian Studies at the Georg August University in Göttingen, Germany, earning a Magister Artium degree. He is a graduate of the UL Executive Leadership Program of the Yale School of Management.

Among other positions, Henning led the development and launch of UL's Sustainable Building Performance business and developed regional programs, testing standards and labels for buildings and indoor air quality. Henning co-founded GEI and established the GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality certification seal as one of the world's leading environmental labeling programs in the areas of sustainable building, pollutants, and indoor air quality.

Media Contact: Sammie Viray, Sammie.Viray@mcam.com

