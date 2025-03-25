HAMPTON, Va., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioventra, the parent company and official manufacturer of Mitolyn, has initiated formal legal action against several third-party sellers accused of spreading misinformation and misrepresenting the product across various online marketplaces. The move comes amid a sharp increase in unauthorized listings containing false ingredient claims, altered branding, and unverified health messaging—an issue that has intensified during the first quarter of 2025.

Mitolyn Official

The company emphasized that such tactics not only violate intellectual property laws but also place consumers at risk of purchasing unverified products that may not meet safety or quality standards. Mitolyn reiterated that Mitolyn is available only through verified retail channels and that all official information about formulation, sourcing, and restocking originates from its internal teams.

According to a company statement issued on March 20, 2025, Mitolyn has dispatched cease-and-desist letters to multiple entities that were found marketing counterfeit versions of Mitolyn or publishing content designed to mislead consumers about the supplement's composition and availability. These listings, often found on unregulated platforms, have used tactics including brand imitation, exaggerated claims, and false discounting schemes to attract unsuspecting buyers.

"Our legal response is part of a broader mission to protect customers from misinformation and to maintain the transparency that Mitolyn users expect," a Bioventra spokesperson said. "We are working to remove illegitimate sellers, correct misleading narratives, and reinforce a secure purchasing experience for our customers." Consumers who wish to verify legitimate purchase options are encouraged to visit the Mitolyn official retailer verification page .

Mitolyn Ramps Up Production & Supply Chain to Meet Growing Market Demand

Alongside these legal measures, Mitolyn has confirmed an operational expansion to meet increasing demand from verified markets. In an internal strategy update dated March 18, 2025, the company outlined the activation of new production facilities and fulfillment centers across key distribution zones. These supply chain reinforcements aim to reduce backorder wait times, prevent geographic stockouts, and stabilize replenishment cycles.

The expansion comes as Mitolyn continues to gain traction among consumers seeking verified mitochondrial support supplements. Order volume surged significantly throughout February and March, prompting Mitolyn to fast-track its Q2 production roadmap. Customers interested in checking regional fulfillment status or upcoming restocks can visit the Mitolyn shipping and availability hub for real-time updates.

Mitolyn Manufacturer Invests in Advanced Technology for Enhanced Quality Control

In response to growing industry concerns about supplement transparency, Mitolyn has also implemented major technological upgrades to its quality control infrastructure. New verification systems—including QR authentication codes, serialized packaging, and AI-monitored inspection checkpoints—will be rolled out across all Mitolyn products starting April 2025.

These systems are designed to give end users a fast and reliable way to authenticate their product before use. Every Mitolyn unit will now carry embedded batch-traceability to confirm legitimacy and prevent tampering or mislabeling. Consumers can learn how to use these tools through the Mitolyn product verification portal , now live and accessible for educational purposes and real-time code validation.

Mitolyn Strengthens Retailer Screening & Distributor Certification Program

In parallel with its crackdown on misinformation, Mitolyn has completely restructured its distributor network to prevent unauthorized access to Mitolyn inventory. Under the 2025 compliance framework, only retailers that pass a strict screening process—verifying product storage standards, direct supply agreements, and labeling integrity—will remain on the approved seller list.

The company has also launched an official Mitolyn authorized seller directory, allowing buyers to cross-check any online or in-store seller before completing a purchase. This move not only protects customers but also supports verified partners who have invested in maintaining brand standards across their channels.

Consumer Advisory: Report Unverified Mitolyn Listings Immediately

Mitolyn customers who believe they've encountered suspicious listings are urged to avoid completing purchases and instead report the issue directly to the compliance team via the Mitolyn customer support center. Reports will be reviewed and flagged for legal follow-up where applicable.

As Mitolyn continues its investigation into the scope of unauthorized sales, it has confirmed that additional legal proceedings may follow in the coming weeks. Updates on enforcement, distributor changes, and security enhancements will be published via official brand channels.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649889/Mitolyn_1.jpg