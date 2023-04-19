MiTAC Showcases New OCP Solutions at 2023 OCP Regional Summit

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology, an industry-leading server and storage solution provider for enterprise, cloud and 5G edge computing, is proud to unveil its latest edge servers as part of its OCP solutions at the 2023 OCP Regional Summit, taking place at the Prague Congress Centre, booth #A13, from April 19-20.

MiTAC's New OCP Products Offer Improved Power Efficiency and Power Budget for Cloud Applications

"We are thrilled to announce several new OCP products that support the new Open Rack V3 (ORv3) architecture, which offers improved power efficiency and power budget for cloud applications," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's Server Infrastructure Business Unit. "These innovative solutions demonstrate our commitment to delivering cutting-edge server solutions for the ever-evolving needs of the cloud and 5G markets."

Building upon the improvements of ORv2, the Open Rack V3 benefits from a new bus bar design that aligns easily with OCP servers and power shelves. The current bus bar is reduced in size, and the power shelf output voltage is changed from 12VDC to 51VDC, enabling MiTAC's OCP products to deliver enhanced power efficiency within the rack.

Showcase Highlights

MiTAC launches the 2OU OCP server sled Capri 2, a single socket server that supports AMD EPYC™ 9004 processors. The Capri 2 can be used with either Open Rack V2 or Open Rack V3 cabinets. The server sled pairs with Cubby shelf or MiTAC ORV3 Cubby, enabling high density computing in a 2OU space with three computing sleds. Furthermore, two SKU offerings can support either U.2 or E1.S. The CP2S11-U48 SKU features three PCIe Gen 5 and OCP 3.0 mezzanine slots, making it ideal for applications such as AI with high-performance GPU cards.

MiTAC's 1OU OCP server-Goldstone is a dual socket server that supports 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. Compatible with an ORV3 cabinet, the Goldstone features 32 DDR5 DIMM slots that maximize memory capacity. Additionally, it incorporates DC-SCM (Datacenter-ready Secure Control Module) for enhanced security solutions without requiring changes to the mainboard, meeting customers' security needs effectively.

MiTAC's Whitestone2 WS1S12 is a 1U DU server based on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. The WS1S12 supports IEEE 1588 v2 time synchronization as specified by 3GPP and features eight 10G SFP+ and four 25G SFP28 on the mainboard for fronthaul and midhaul/backhaul of 5G RAN. The compact chassis design is ideal for telecom rack cabinet deployment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053335/MiTAC_s__New_OCP_Products_Offer_Improved_Power_Efficiency_and_Power_Budget_for_Cloud_Applications.jpg

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.