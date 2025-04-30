MiTAC Computing Unveils Next-generation OCP Servers and Open Firmware Innovations at the OCP EMEA Summit 2025

Discover the C2810Z5, C2820Z5, Whitestone 2, and live firmware demos as OCP leaders and innovators come together.

DUBLIN, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the OCP EMEA Summit 2025, taking place April 29-30 at the Convention Centre Dublin. At Booth No. B13, MiTAC will showcase its latest innovations in server design, sustainable cooling, and open-source firmware development – empowering the future of data center infrastructure.

MiTAC C2810Z5 & C2820Z5: Advancing Sustainable Thermal Design

MiTAC will debut two new OCP server platforms – MiTAC C2810Z5 (air-cooled) and C2820Z5 (liquid-cooled), built to meet the demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI workloads. Designed around the latest AMD EPYC™ 9005 series processors, these multi-node servers support the latest EPYC 9005 processors and are engineered to deliver optimal compute density and power efficiency.

The C2810Z5, a 2OU 2-node single-socket server with 12 DDR5-6400 DIMM slots per node, is perfect for microservices deployment in cloud environments, providing outstanding efficiency on performance-per-watt basis.

The C2820Z5, a 2OU 4-node dual-socket server, represents a leap forward in thermal design and sustainability. Its direct liquid cooling technology offers a compelling solution for high performance computing, reducing server energy consumption and acoustic noise levels while improving power utilization efficiency.

OpenBMC and Open Platform Firmware: Customizing and Enhancing Server Management

In line with MiTAC Computing's commitment to transparency and open innovation, the company will host live demonstrations of its OpenBMC and Open Platform Firmware developments during the summit. These demos highlight MiTAC's end-to-end expertise in integrating both hardware and software – a capability that sets it apart in the data center space.

Open-source firmware is more than a trend – it is the future of scalable, secure infrastructure. MiTAC Computing's firmware portfolio, built on OpenBMC and Open Platform Firmware, empowers customers with flexibility, transparency, and control, delivering unified server management, faster boot times, and enhanced sustainability through true open-source innovation.

MiTAC Whitestone 2: Legacy Meets Edge Innovation

MiTAC Computing will also feature the MiTAC Whitestone 2 (WS2) server series, a compact yet powerful platform purpose-built for ORAN CU/DU and edge computing applications. With support for 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, the WS2 offers a 1U short-depth chassis, front-access design for easy maintenance, and robust synchronization technologies including IEEE 1588 v2, Sync-E, and GPS hold-over options—ideal for telecom and mobile edge deployments.

With extended operating temperatures, dual -48VDC power input, and an onboard Intel Mount Bryce FEC accelerator, the WS2 demonstrates MiTAC's continued contribution to the Open Compute Project community. The platform is especially suited for vRAN and O-RAN deployments, aligning perfectly with OCP's vision for open, flexible, and sustainable edge computing in the EMEA region.

Join MiTAC at OCP EMEA 2025 – Booth B13

Visit MiTAC Computing at Booth B13 to explore its complete portfolio of OCP-inspired solutions. Our technical experts will show firsthand how MiTAC is advancing the conversation around data center sustainability, open-source technologies, and integrated compute solutions.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

