MiTAC Computing Showcases Cutting-Edge AI and HPC Servers at Supercomputing Asia 2025

G4520G6 and TN85-B8261 Servers Deliver Unparalleled Performance for AI, ML, and HPC Workloads.

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) and a global leader in server design and manufacturing, will showcase its latest AI and HPC innovations at Supercomputing Asia 2025, taking place from March 11 at Booth #B10. The event highlights MiTAC's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology with the introduction of the G4520G6 AI server and the TN85-B8261 HPC server—both engineered to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Join MiTAC Computing in SCA25 to Empower the Future of AI and HPC

G4520G6 AI Server: Performance, Scalability, and Efficiency Redefined

The G4520G6 AI server redefines computing performance with an advanced architecture tailored for intensive workloads. Key features include:

Exceptional Compute Power – Supports dual Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors with TDP up to 350W, delivering high-performance multi-core processing for AI-driven applications.

– Supports dual Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors with TDP up to 350W, delivering high-performance multi-core processing for AI-driven applications. Enhanced Memory Performance – Equipped with 32 DDR5 DIMM slots (16 per CPU) and 8 memory channels, supporting up to 8,192GB DDR5 RDIMM/3DS RDIMM at 6400 MT/s for superior memory bandwidth.

– Equipped with 32 DDR5 DIMM slots (16 per CPU) and 8 memory channels, supporting up to 8,192GB DDR5 RDIMM/3DS RDIMM at 6400 MT/s for superior memory bandwidth. Unmatched GPU Support – Supports up to eight full-height, dual-slot NVIDIA H200 NVL , NVIDIA H100 NVL , or NVIDIA L40S for scale-out AI training, ML, and rendering applications. Featuring the NVIDIA H200 GPU with 141GB of HBM3e memory and nearly 27 petaflops of FP8 deep learning compute, it accelerates AI and HPC workloads with exceptional speed and efficiency.

– Supports up to eight full-height, dual-slot , , or for scale-out AI training, ML, and rendering applications. Featuring the with 141GB of HBM3e memory and nearly 27 petaflops of FP8 deep learning compute, it accelerates AI and HPC workloads with exceptional speed and efficiency. Superior Connectivity – Equipped with three standard PCIe 5.0 x 16 expansion slots and three OCP v3.0 mezzanine slots, the MiTAC G4520G6 platform enables high-performance network connectivity, such as NVIDIA ConnectX NICs, BlueField-3 SuperNICs and DPUs, for clustered computing.

– Equipped with three standard PCIe 5.0 x 16 expansion slots and three OCP v3.0 mezzanine slots, the MiTAC G4520G6 platform enables high-performance network connectivity, such as NVIDIA ConnectX NICs, BlueField-3 SuperNICs and DPUs, for clustered computing. Advanced Cooling & Power Efficiency – Engineered for superior thermal management, it includes eight hot-swap system fans and four external hot-swap fan modules. Four hot-swap CRPS power supplies provide (3+1) redundancy, delivering up to 9,600W with 80+ Titanium efficiency.

TN85-B8261: Versatile 2U Server for HPC and AI Workloads

The TN85-B8261 is a versatile 2U server designed to deliver exceptional performance for high-performance computing and AI applications. Key highlights include:

Powerful Dual-Socket Performance – Supports AMD EPYC 9005 / 9004 processors, delivering exceptional computing power for AI and HPC workloads.

– Supports AMD EPYC 9005 / 9004 processors, delivering exceptional computing power for AI and HPC workloads. Scalable Memory Architecture – Features (12+12) DDR5 DIMM slots, supporting up to 6,144GB DDR5-6000 RDIMM/LRDIMM for high-speed data processing.

– Features (12+12) DDR5 DIMM slots, supporting up to 6,144GB DDR5-6000 RDIMM/LRDIMM for high-speed data processing. Flexible Expansion Capabilities – Supports up to four full-height, dual-slot enterprise H100 NVL and L40S GPUs for scalable AI training, machine learning, and rendering applications. Additionally, two half-height, half-length PCIe 5.0 x16 slots enable high-performance cluster networking deployment.

– Supports up to four full-height, dual-slot enterprise H100 NVL and L40S GPUs for scalable AI training, machine learning, and rendering applications. Additionally, two half-height, half-length PCIe 5.0 x16 slots enable high-performance cluster networking deployment. Optimized Connectivity & Management – Dual 10GBase-T LAN ports for high-bandwidth networking and an AST2600 BMC with IPMI 2.0 & Redfish support for remote server management.

– Dual 10GBase-T LAN ports for high-bandwidth networking and an AST2600 BMC with IPMI 2.0 & Redfish support for remote server management. Reliable Power Efficiency – (1+1) redundant 2,700W hot-swap CRPS power supplies with 80+ Titanium efficiency, delivering sustainable energy and operational reliability.

Driving Innovation in AI and HPC

MiTAC Computing is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI and HPC technology. The G4520G6 and TN85-B8261 servers are designed to empower enterprises and research institutions with exceptional compute power, scalability, and energy efficiency, ensuring optimal performance for next-generation workloads.

Visit MiTAC Computing at Supercomputing Asia 2025

MiTAC Computing invites attendees to experience the power of the G4520G6 AI Server and TN85-B8261 HPC Server firsthand at Supercomputing Asia 2025. Visit our booth #B10 to explore how our latest innovations can accelerate AI and HPC applications.

For more information, please visit the links below:

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methods to ensure uncompromising quality not just at the barebone level but, more importantly, at the system and rack levels—where true performance and integration matter most. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart from others in the industry. The company provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, guaranteeing optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions designed to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to tackle future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

