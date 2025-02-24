MiTAC Computing Launches Next-Generation Servers Powered by Intel Xeon 6 with P-core Processors - Unleashing Breakthroughs in AI, Cloud, and Compute-Intensive Workloads

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), today announced the launch of its latest server systems and motherboards powered by the latest Intel Xeon 6 with P-core processors. These industry-leading processors are designed for compute-intensive workloads, providing up to twice the performance for the widest range of workloads including AI and HPC.

MiTAC Computing Launches Next-Generation Servers Powered by Intel Xeon 6 with P-core Processors

Driving Innovation in AI and High-Performance Computing

"For over a decade, MiTAC Computing has collaborated with Intel to push the boundaries of server technology, delivering cutting-edge solutions optimized for AI and high-performance computing (HPC)," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. "With the integration of the latest Intel Xeon 6 P-core processors our servers now unlock groundbreaking AI acceleration, boost computational efficiency, and scale cloud operations to new heights. These innovations provide our customers with a competitive edge, empowering them to tackle demanding workloads with superior empower our customers with a competitive edge through superior performance and an optimized total cost of ownership."

"With increased core counts, faster memory, and AI acceleration in every core, Intel Xeon 6 with P-core processors deliver the performance required to address demanding AI challenges from the edge to the data center and cloud," said Ronak Singhal, Intel Senior Fellow, Xeon Products. "These processors are optimized for high performance per core, providing unmatched performance compared to any other general-purpose CPU for compute-intensive workloads like AI, HPC, and data services."

Leadership Server Performance with Intel Xeon 6 with P-core Processors

MiTAC's new servers support Intel Xeon 6700P/ 6500P series processors, offering up to 86 cores and 88 PCIe 5.0 lanes. Designed for mainstream enterprise applications, the 6700P/ 6500P expands to an 8-channel memory architecture and supports up to 64 CXL 2.0 lanes. This modular SoC architecture enables businesses to leverage a shared platform optimized for both performance and efficiency-driven workloads.

MiTAC's Next-Generation Server Portfolio

AI & HPC Servers

G4520G6: A powerful 4U dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 server optimized for AI and HPC workloads. It supports up to eight GPUs, 8TB of DDR5 RDIMM memory across 32 slots, and extensive expansion with eleven PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and eight hot-swap U.2 drive bays, making it ideal for accelerator-assisted computing applications.

General Compute Servers R1520G6 : A 1U server system supporting dual Intel Xeon 6 with P-core processor. It features 10 hot-swap, tool-less NVMe U.2 drive bays, delivering high-speed storage performance for real-time data processing, virtualization, and high-frequency trading. R2520G6 : A 2U dual-socket Xeon 6 server system designed for in-memory computing, offering up to 8TB of DDR5 memory, five PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and flexible storage options for U.2 and E1.s SSDs.

Storage Servers R2513G6 : A 2U single-socket storage server supporting twenty-four 3.5" SATA drives, two 2.5" NVMe drives, and eight DDR5 memory slots, integrated with a SAS RAID card for enhanced storage management.

Server-Grade Motherboard SC513G6: A single-socket AI server motherboard in a standard CEB form factor, designed for multiple GPU card deployments. It features 8 DDR5 RDIMM slots, 5 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, and with dual 25GbE and one GbE ports onboard.



Empowering Businesses with Scalable, Future-Ready Solutions

The latest MiTAC server platforms, powered by Intel Xeon 6 P-core processors, deliver exceptional performance, quality, and reliability to support a wide range of workloads, from AI to the most demanding cloud environments. As industries increasingly embrace AI, cloud computing, and edge technologies, MiTAC Computing remains committed to providing innovative server solutions aligned with the latest advancements in processor technology. With the Intel Xeon 6 platform unlocking new possibilities, MiTAC is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge systems tailored to the evolving demands of diverse workloads and vertical markets.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, highly customizable, and energy-efficient server solutions backed by over 20 years of industry expertise. Specializing in cloud, AI, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing provides tailored platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability.

With a global presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global on-site support—MiTAC Computing offers flexible, high-quality solutions that meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, along with the recent integration of Intel DSG products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovation, efficiency, and reliability, empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

Intel, the Intel logo, and other marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625892/MiTAC_Computing_Launches_Next_Generation_Servers_Powered_Intel_Xeon_6_P_core.jpg