Mistplay ranked #5 in the Enterprise--Industry leaders category in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

MONTREAL, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mistplay has ranked #5 in the Enterprise—Industry leaders category as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation.

Additionally, the company ranked #227 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

A key component to the company's strong growth is Mistplay's AI-driven recommendation engine which predicts and recommends the games that individual mobile gamers are most likely to play, creating a win-win for the ecosystem as this also drives the highest ROI for gaming publishers. Jason Heller, CEO of Mistplay, says, "Loyalty-led growth is key to growing mobile gaming revenue. Our relentless pursuit to create personalized experiences for mobile gamers continues to pay off. It's an honor to now be recognized within Deloitte's enterprise category as we continue to scale the business to new heights by delivering unique value through play-and-earn to gamers and publishers on a global scale."

"This year's Enterprise—Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

About Mistplay

Mistplay is the #1 loyalty app for mobile gamers. Our community of millions of engaged mobile gamers uses Mistplay to discover new games to play and earn rewards. Headquartered in Montreal and launched in 2016, Mistplay has climbed the ranks as a media source for game publishers, most recently ranking Top 5 Best media sources for Global ROI and Retention in the 2023 Singular ROI Index. Follow Mistplay on LinkedIn for company news and updates or read more about how to partner with us here .

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Kyle West, Sr. Director of Marketing, Mistplay, kyle@mistplay.com