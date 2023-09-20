Miral Launches Robust Group Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy with over 80 Initiatives in the Next Two Years

Aiming to create positive and transformational impact on the community through introduction of economic, social and environment group initiatives and programmes, aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)

Miral continues to deliver sustainable, long-term value, contributing to Abu Dhabi's positioning as global tourism hub

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, today announced the launch of its robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy for the group, focused on creating positive impact across society. Inspired by its long-standing commitment to the people and communities it serves, the strategy will launch and implement over 80 economic, social and environment initiatives and programmes over the next two years, across the business and all the Group's subsidiaries - Miral Experiences, Miral Destinations, Yas Asset Management.

Miral Group CSR Strategy Video

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9202751-miral-launches-corporate-social-responsibility-strategy/

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral, commented: "Miral has always been committed to creating world-leading experiences that not only accelerate the realization of the Emirate's tourism growth and contribution to the industry's ecosystem, but also to have a positive impact on the communities in which we operate. With the launch of this new group strategy and framework, we are underpinning our commitment, making it integral to how we operate and ensuring that we are taking crucial action across our entire business, to benefit three key groups – people, community, and the environment – helping to achieve our long-term goal of sustainable development. By aligning our focus areas with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we can help establish and promote Abu Dhabi's leading position as a global destination in eco-tourism and sustainable tourism."

In the last few years CSR has seen increasing relevance to businesses and stakeholders across the world. In the UAE, the CSR UAE Fund was formed in 2018 with the vision to establish the UAE as a global leader in Corporate Social Responsibility. As such, Miral has developed its group strategy to focus on contributing towards society and the environment through innovative and sustainable community interventions, closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and overseen by a dedicated steering committee. Over the next two years, Miral Group will aim to become a more socially responsible organization by promoting, supporting, and implementing more than 80 strategic and transformative initiatives for the communities in the areas it operates, underpinned by robust measurement mechanisms for continuous improvement.

The group strategy is devised under eight key pillars which directly align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals – Skill Development & Livelihood, Education, Social Welfare, Health & Wellness, Promotion of Sports, Arts, Culture & Tourism, Environment and Animal Welfare. These pillars are also aligned with Miral Group's brand pillars which it launched along with its new visual identity in October last year – people, the importance of the commitment and passion of Miral's employees to bring to life its ideas and how Miral is dedicated to their development; community, how Miral's experiences and destinations positively impact the communities and cultures it serves; and environment, reflecting how Miral considers the environmental impact of its destinations and experiences and balances growth with a sustainable future.

Miral Group will continue to announce and launch new initiatives under its group CSR Strategy over the coming months as well as key progress milestones. Guided by its ambition to be a customer-centric, progressive, and efficient organisation, beyond its group CSR commitments Miral's strategy for the next five years will be fuelled by its focus on continuing to grow and develop Yas Island as a successful destination as well as delivering new leisure and entertainment destinations and ventures that generate sustainable value, while contributing to the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy.

For more information, please visit: miral.ae/our-commitment.

About Miral:

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213424/Miral_Group_CSR.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213421/Miral_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Miral