Miral Announces Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Expansion to Open to Public This Summer

Guests of all ages can look forward to an array of new attractions designed to excite every member of the family. Young thrill-seekers will be delighted by the introduction of Al Sahel Junior, the region's first mini zero-gravity boomerango, featuring exciting drops, winding slides, and vertical zooms for a splash-filled adventure; Dawwama Junior, a scaled-down version of the park's iconic tornado slide; and Rimal Racer, where little ones can experience the joy of racing side-by-side.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral: "We are incredibly excited about Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi's expansion, which underscores our commitment to further position Yas Island as a top global entertainment and leisure destination. These 12 new rides and slides will offer our guests unparalleled aquatic adventures, creating joyful and lasting memories for families and thrill-seekers alike. This milestone further enriches our portfolio of world-class attractions and plays a key role in supporting Abu Dhabi's tourism vision and broader economic diversification efforts."

Families can also embark on thrilling new adventures together, including Mataha Madness, a maze of twists and turns; the swirling excitement of Sadaf Swirl; the exhilarating drops of Bahamut's Rage, a high-thrill log flume water ride; and the interactive fun of Bandit's Playground, a dynamic splash zone filled with a myriad of rides and surprises within Bandit's Village. These are just a few of the many new experiences awaiting guests, bringing the waterpark's impressive collection to over 57 rides, slides, and attractions.

This exciting new chapter in Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi's story introduces the "Lost City" theme, a continuation of the waterpark's original story The Legend of the Lost Pearl, inviting guests to embark on a journey to discover hidden treasures and secret passages intricately woven with the new attractions.

Since opening in 2013, Yas Waterworld has garnered over 65 industry awards and accolades, a testament to its commitment to providing world-class entertainment. This expansion further solidifies its position as a leading water park in the region and beyond.

Get ready to make a splash! Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi's expanded park with more than 57 rides, slides and attractions will open its doors this summer.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: YasWaterworldYasIsland.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674609/Yas_Waterworld_Abu_Dhabi_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674610/Yas_Waterworld_Abu_Dhabi_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674611/Yas_Waterworld_Abu_Dhabi_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674612/Yas_Waterworld_Abu_Dhabi_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674613/Yas_Waterworld_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674608/Miral.jpg