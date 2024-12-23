Miral Announces Ambitious Sustainability Strategy to Advance Responsible Leisure, Entertainment and Tourism

Miral's Sustainability Strategy outlines major initiatives to achieve Miral's goal of becoming the region's benchmark for LET sustainability by 2030

The strategy builds upon a legacy of its ongoing commitment to responsible entertainment.

The strategy ensures a comprehensive approach to protecting the environment, well-being of employees and the sustainable growth of the business.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has unveiled its comprehensive Sustainability Strategy across the group, a milestone in Miral's ongoing environmental and social commitment. It outlines Miral's ambitions to become a regional benchmark for sustainable leisure, entertainment, and tourism (LET) experiences by 2030.

Building on years of experience in sustainable business practices, Miral will place a strong emphasis on its responsibility to provide a brighter future for generations to come. The long-term strategy underscores Miral's commitment to positioning its destinations and attractions as regional references for sustainable practices.

Commenting on the strategy, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Miral's Group CEO, said: "Miral is pursuing a major milestone in its advancement by putting sustainability at the core of everything we do. Our Sustainability Strategy will guide this evolution, ensuring responsible growth and innovation while delivering lasting value for our stakeholders and the community. It also demonstrates our commitment to contributing to the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy to address climate change, while driving sustainable tourism in Abu Dhabi."

Miral's Sustainability Strategy is the result of a comprehensive assessment of its current operations and future vision, identifying key areas of focus with ambitious targets and timelines. Set to impact current and upcoming attractions across Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Miral's commitment to sustainability is driven by three key objectives:

Develop the most sustainable LET experiences in the region.

the most sustainable LET experiences in the region. Operate LET experiences in the most sustainable way in the region.

LET experiences in the most sustainable way in the region. Position its destinations as the most sustainable in the region.

Rooted in the belief that sustainability is a catalyst for positive change, the strategy relies on four pillars:

Experiences for a better world: Miral aims to foster cultural enlightenment through attractions like Qasr al Watan and champion nature protection with initiatives like the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center and create meaningful entertainment experiences that integrate educational elements and foster a deeper understanding of critical social and environmental issues.

Miral aims to foster cultural enlightenment through attractions like Qasr al Watan and champion nature protection with initiatives like the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center and create meaningful entertainment experiences that integrate educational elements and foster a deeper understanding of critical social and environmental issues. Decarbonisation and resource management : Miral's pledge to reduce its carbon footprint by 2030 aligns with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. A multi-faceted approach is adopted to improve Miral's carbon efficiency across its assets and minimise its environmental impact, which includes implementing energy efficiency measures across its operations, transitioning to renewable energy sources, exploring carbon offsetting initiatives, and embedding sustainable design principles into all new construction projects. This will also apply to resource management, encompassing comprehensive water conservation strategies and robust waste management programmes that strive for zero waste to landfill.

: Miral's pledge to reduce its carbon footprint by 2030 aligns with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy. A multi-faceted approach is adopted to improve Miral's carbon efficiency across its assets and minimise its environmental impact, which includes implementing energy efficiency measures across its operations, transitioning to renewable energy sources, exploring carbon offsetting initiatives, and embedding sustainable design principles into all new construction projects. This will also apply to resource management, encompassing comprehensive water conservation strategies and robust waste management programmes that strive for zero waste to landfill. People : This pillar represents a key priority within the strategy, ensuring the well-being of Miral's employees through initiatives that champion diversity and inclusion, Emiratisation, professional development, and a healthy work-life balance. This responsibility extends towards upholding the highest standards for the welfare of construction workers, ensuring fair treatment, safe working conditions, and access to essential resources.

: This pillar represents a key priority within the strategy, ensuring the well-being of Miral's employees through initiatives that champion diversity and inclusion, Emiratisation, professional development, and a healthy work-life balance. This responsibility extends towards upholding the highest standards for the welfare of construction workers, ensuring fair treatment, safe working conditions, and access to essential resources. Sustainable development: Further to implementing sustainable practices within its operations, Miral's sustainability efforts will expand towards its destinations. These initiatives encompass responsible supply chain management by prioritising sustainable procurement, promoting sustainable tourism practices in collaboration with partners, and creating more sustainable destinations by offering greener mobility options.

Miral's commitment to sustainability is already evident in its existing initiatives. These include the installation of the UAE's largest solar rooftop on Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, minimising its reliance on the UAE's electricity grid and producing up to 64% of the theme park's electricity requirements during optimum periods. Additional panels were recently installed at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Yas Bay in collaboration with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF.

In addition, the recent collaboration with Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), the largest environmental regulator in the Middle East, and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center provides an integrated and advanced marine science knowledge hub for marine conservation, research initiatives and marine wildlife rescue efforts in the region.

Furthermore, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island produces drinkable water for its guests from the air humidity, while The WB™ Abu Dhabi will be installing an on-site hydroponic farm to grow fresh fruits and vegetables for its food and beverage outlets. SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has reduced single-use plastics across operations, utilising recycled alternatives with the goal of eliminating all single-use plastics in the near future.

Miral's Sustainability Strategy reflects its dedication to collaboration, innovation, and transparency as it paves the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for the tourism industry. It marks a major step towards ensuring a more sustainable future for the tourism industry, fully aligned with the UAE's ambition of achieving Net Zero by 2050.

Key initiatives outlined in Miral's Sustainability Strategy include:

Developing Miral's Sustainable Design Guidelines to ensure all new projects meet stringent environmental standards, using LEED and WELL ratings as assessment frameworks.

to ensure all new projects meet stringent environmental standards, using LEED and WELL ratings as assessment frameworks. Increasing carbon efficiency by 3% per year across all existing assets by enhancing energy and water efficiency while reducing waste.

across all existing assets by enhancing energy and water efficiency while reducing waste. Transitioning to 100% use of treated wastewater for secondary uses across all assets by 2030.

for secondary uses across all assets by 2030. Implementing a robust green mobility strategy to reduce reliance on private vehicles and promote sustainable transportation options.

to reduce reliance on private vehicles and promote sustainable transportation options. Reduction of single-use plastics across all assets.

across all assets. Developing and implementing a comprehensive carbon neutrality roadmap to guide Miral's journey towards net-zero emissions.

