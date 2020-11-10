Mirakl's New Payment Service Provider Certification Accelerates Marketplace Deployment with Proven Payment Platform Integration

Leading Payment Service Providers Limonetik & MANGOPAY Are First to Achieve Certification that Streamlines Mirakl Marketplace Launch with Guaranteed Compatibility

PARIS, BOSTON, LONDON, MUNICH, BARCELONA, SAO PAULO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl , the only marketplace SaaS platform that empowers both B2B and B2C organizations to launch and grow an enterprise marketplace at scale, today announced the launch of its new Payment Service Provider (PSP) certification, which empowers Mirakl customers to leverage best-of-breed PSPs to accelerate and streamline new marketplace launches.

With this new PSP certification, Mirakl marketplace customers can choose a payments provider confidently, knowing that every certified partner meets Mirakl's stringent standards for technical compatibility, seamless implementation, industry-standard security, ease of use and compatibility with third-party sellers. Many of the industry's largest PSPs, including Limonetik and MANGOPAY, had their Mirakl connector certified with the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, with more certifications in progress. This first batch of certifications is focused on B2C implementation, and covers the payout and KYC processes.

Selecting a PSP for a new marketplace launch is complex, requiring marketplace operators to weigh many different variables. Businesses must select one that is compatible with their geographic markets and required payment methods, and that integrates smoothly with their eCommerce platform and banking/credit card partners. Legal, fiscal and technological requirements can change rapidly from market to market, and marketplace operators need a PSP that adapts quickly. Payment processing is also a critical component of the customer experience, and any errors or technical glitches can severely impact buyer confidence.

"Mirakl's PSP certification not only holds our industry to a higher standard when it comes to marketplace compatibility, but it also makes it easier for customers to choose us to manage their client payouts," said Romain Mazeries, CEO with MANGOPAY. "Becoming Mirakl certified helps reduce friction for our customers, and it positions MANGOPAY as a payment provider of choice, creating new business opportunities for us at a time when the marketplace model is gaining global momentum."

"Payments are one of the most complex and most critical components of any eCommerce solution, and addressing these complexities is a significant challenge for businesses operating online marketplaces," said Christophe Bourbier, CEO and Co-founder, Limonetik. "This certification demonstrates Limonetik's commitment to supporting Mirakl customers through their entire eCommerce journey as they build, launch, and scale their marketplaces."

"Partnering with a Mirakl-certified PSP accelerates time-to-market for our customers, thanks to pre-built integrations that ensure a smooth execution," said Art Boyd, VP Channels & Alliances, Mirakl. "You also get expertise you can trust, as we've worked closely with each of these trusted partners to ensure seamless integration with our platform, making the entire process even easier for our customers."

In order to achieve certification, each PSP must:

Offer a pre-built Mirakl platform connector that accelerates integration with the marketplace;

Demonstrate the full feature set and functionality to support a successful marketplace launch;

Provide clear, standardized documentation that makes it easy for Mirakl customers to choose and implement a PSP partner to fit their needs;

Commit to regularly demonstrate major updates of their connector to Mirakl; and

Already have a number of happy clients using its solution with the Mirakl Marketplace Platform.

To help marketplace operators make the best choice for their unique needs, Mirakl also requires that certified PSPs provide clear and specific details about their supported countries, payment methods and currencies, compatible business models (B2C, B2B, C2C) and eCommerce platforms with connectors. In Europe, certified PSPs must also be able to verify third-party seller compliance using Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) verification.

The clear category leader, Mirakl's marketplace solution has become the platform of choice for over 300 companies globally, including 11 of the top 50 global retailers and dozens of leading B2B organizations.

To learn more about the Mirakl Marketplace Platform and Mirakl-certified partners, including PSPs, visit www.Mirakl.com.

About Mirakl:

Mirakl is the only marketplace SaaS platform that empowers both B2B and B2C organizations to launch and grow an enterprise marketplace at scale. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that's easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale.

Mirakl's unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers' success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace operators who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 300 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl's proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, and Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. For more information: www.mirakl.com .

