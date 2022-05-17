MiQ's YouTube and TV Analytics Capability Officially Lands in the UK

Bringing the worlds of traditional TV and digital media together using Samba TV's ACR data, MiQ gets brands reaching new audiences and exciting uplift levels



LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ , the leading global programmatic media partner, has launched its ground-breaking analytics and measurement capability for cross-channel YouTube and TV campaigns in the UK. The innovative solution bridges the gap between the two channels. By connecting these often-disparate datasets, brands are empowered to reach nearly 100% of their target viewers on YouTube and measure reach deterministically across these channels – all in a cost-efficient and privacy compliant way.

As TV consumption makes its dramatic shift towards digital, traditional peak time has been redefined, and brands are struggling to both determine and reach their audience. With MiQ, they can now unlock a previously untapped portion of their audience. Whether it is delivered via linear, broadcast, or connected devices like games consoles, this first-of-its-kind solution gives customers better visibility over demographic and geographic representation of UK TV viewers and helps marketers bring together traditional and digital media.

Instead of market level or panel data sets, MiQ provides data at an impression- and household level that complements any digital properties clients are working with. This offers vital insights, helping marketers determine what the media plan should be as well as how to reach underexposed audiences among TV viewers.

The solution leverages smart television and automatic content recognition data from Samba TV, and YouTube analytics data from Pixability. Samba TV's delivery-agnostic TV viewership data combines with MiQ's experience to connect vast, unconnected datasets and apply data science for media planning, programmatic activation and measurement. This follows the launch of successful partnerships between the two firms in Australia, Canada and the US.

Already, a major UK pizza delivery chain gained a 20% incremental household reach on YouTube using MiQ's cross-channel planning capability. And, of the campaigns to date, MiQ's UK clients have seen a 2-5% uplift in their campaigns with this solution.

"Peak time, as we know it, is over," commented Pierre de Lannoy, UK Strategy Director, MiQ. "As UK viewers continue to shift towards new formats and channels, marketers and advertisers need solutions that will help them connect campaigns and bring linear TV into the programmatic future."

"This capability gives an amazing opportunity to achieve incremental reach to TV campaigns on other channels, including YouTube," added Dave Carpenter, Head of Digital, Goodstuff Communications, and one of MiQ's product focus group members. "Ultimately, we are breaking the silos between traditional channels and digital, bringing them together with amazing results."

