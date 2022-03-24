MioTech Recruits ex-Pinduoduo Tian Xu as Chief Operating Officer

HONG KONG, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MioTech, Asia's leading ESG and sustainability solutions provider, announced today that Tian Xu has joined as Chief Operating Officer. With over two decades of global go-to-market, executive, and accounting experience, Xu will provide operational and financial leadership, and support Co-founder & CEO Jason Tu in expanding the AI company's global footprint.

Previously the VP and Head of Finance at Pinduoduo (PDD: US), one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, Xu played a central role in its IPO listing on NASDAQ and in evolving the fast-growing company into a major global marketplace. He is a finance and technology veteran with expertise in the implementation of AI-based innovations. He was the co-president of Yuanzhi Technology, which led AI developments in industries ranging from commerce, medicine, education, to real estate. Prior to Pinduoduo, Xu was the Finance Director at Baidu (BIDU: US) covering products such as the Cloud, autonomous driving, and smart home systems. In addition to the domestic markets, Xu has a proven track record in identifying and scaling new market spaces overseas. Before Baidu, Xu served as Finance Director at Alibaba Group (BABA: US), where he was responsible for multiple business lines and global expansion, facilitating cross-border e-commerce initiatives, B2C and B2B businesses. Xu holds an MBA from MIT.

At MioTech, Tian Xu will oversee various operational aspects of the company, with a focus on optimizing efficiency and capability across business lines. As part of the company's continued global expansion, Xu will also lead key initiatives, including strategy mapping and strategic acquisitions.

"The next big thing is SusTech, or sustainability technologies and solutions," said Tian Xu. "Both capital markets and industries are coming to agreement that a company should be valued not only by standalone financials, but also by broader and more impactful ESG and climate metrics. I am very much looking forward to incorporating my passion and experience into MioTech's future-ready vision, products and teams."

"The key role Tian played in growing Alibaba, Baidu, and Pinduoduo really impressed us," said Jason Tu, MioTech Co-founder & CEO. "We are excited that he shares our enthusiasm about technology and sustainability. His experience will strengthen our operations and fast-track our expansion in multiple business lines and geographies."

MioTech uses artificial intelligence to solve the sustainability, climate change, carbon emissions reduction, and social responsibility challenges faced by financial institutions, corporations, governments and individuals. Its comprehensive coverage of ESG data helps financial institutions make the right decisions in green finance and responsible investments. Its software helps corporations manage ESG reporting, improve energy efficiency, track and reduce carbon emissions. Its app builds green-conscious communities and promotes low-carbon lifestyles among individuals.

Founded in Hong Kong, MioTech also has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore. Its world-renowned investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, GIC, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

