Mintz Group acquires intellectual property investigations firm, Bishop Group

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintz Group, a global leader in investigative and due diligence services, has acquired Bishop Group, a U.K.-based corporate investigations firm specialising in intellectual property matters.

Since 1986, the Bishop Group has conducted major inquiries on every continent on behalf of law firms, trade mark and patent attorneys, and brand owners from myriad industries. It has also negotiated the acquisition of many trade marks, domain names and other IP assets for brand owners.

"We are always impressed by firms which have expert teams and unique investigative strengths. When we met Graham and the Bishop Group, we saw not only that but also a history of exceptional client service, recognized expertise, and deep-rooted commitment to upholding integrity. I am thrilled to welcome Graham and the entire team to the Mintz Group," said Tim Whipple, President and CEO.

"It is a natural fit," said Graham Robinson, Bishop Group CEO. "As others have said, Mintz Group is a guiding star in the investigations field; there aren't many firms that have the investigative DNA that Mintz Group does. My colleagues and I are looking forward to leveraging the formidable strengths of both firms and building one great team."

Similar to Mintz Group, the staff of Bishop Group includes professionals from diverse disciplines including journalism, law, pharmaceuticals, and information technology as well as linguists fluent in languages including Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Maltese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. The combined firm will have more than 350 employees in 17 cities globally.

"After spending time with Graham and the team, it is evident that our respective firms' values and cultures align," said Ian Casewell, partner and head of the Mintz Group London office. "We look forward to working closely with Graham and his team to demonstrate to our respective clients how they will benefit from the combined firms' expanded geographic footprint and depth of service offering." Mintz Group London partner and leading IP investigations specialist, Kelsey Froehlich, added: "In particular, we are delighted to offer our clients a wider range of investigative services on intellectual property issues, including inquiries related to trade marks, patents and domain names as well as the acquisition of IP rights. Together, we are poised to help our clients expand their businesses and protect their brands through gathering evidence for use in civil litigation and criminal prosecutions."

ABOUT MINTZ GROUP

For corporations, investors and the legal, financial and talent advisors who need actionable facts to assess risks, protect reputations and win disputes, Mintz Group is the partner of choice for due diligence, investigations and background screening, anywhere in the world. Since 1994, Mintz Group has developed a uniquely transparent and practical approach to fact gathering before hires and transactions, during disputes and after allegations. We provide impartial facts that are comprehensively researched, properly sourced and stand up to the toughest scrutiny in the boardroom or the courtroom. Headquartered in New York City, Mintz Group has 17 offices, with a team that speaks more than 30 languages and has successfully conducted investigations in more than 100 countries. To learn more, please visit www.mintzgroup.com.

