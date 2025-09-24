Mintel Most Innovative 2026: Recognizing the CPG Products Redefining the Future

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel Most Innovative returns for its second year, celebrating the very best in consumer packaged goods (CPG) innovation. This global recognition spotlights brands that are redefining categories, setting new standards, and inspiring the industry to think bigger and bolder. Submissions for the 2026 awards are now open!

This comes at a pivotal moment: only 35% of global CPG launches in 2024 were genuinely new products, a decline from 46% in 2014 and 75% in 1996*. Innovation over the last 30 years is marked by brands increasingly relying on incremental updates to stay agile, even as true innovation is urgently needed in a market defined by constant change.

"CPG innovation has never moved faster or felt more pressured. Consumers of all ages, especially Gen Alpha, Gen Z and Millennials, are eager to experiment and try new things, and they expect brands not just to keep up, but to stay a step ahead. Despite this urgency, true innovation is at an all-time low, with too many launches relying on safe, incremental updates," said Julie Lizer, President of Global Research and Insights at Mintel. "The tension between the pace of consumer change and the slowdown of breakthrough innovation is a defining challenge for the industry.

"Mintel Most Innovative provides the definitive pulse check on what real innovation looks like today, spotlighting the products and brands that are setting the standard and proving what's possible when insight and creativity come together."

Previous winners showcased bold moves that reshaped their categories: Häagen-Dazs expanded beyond frozen for the first time with Vanilla Bean Cultured Crème, a dairy, gluten-free yoghurt that took a calculated risk and opened new growth opportunities for the brand. In beauty, Izzy's Zero Waste Dew-Bomb Glowy Hydra Milk set a new benchmark for sustainability, rethinking every stage of the product cycle while delivering on-trend, high-performance skincare.

"Innovation isn't just about launching something new; it's about creating meaningful change that resonates with consumers and has the potential to influence business, culture, and even society at large," said Matt Nelson, Global CEO at Mintel. "The most impactful products don't emerge in isolation. They are grounded in deep insight and a clear vision of what's next.

"With our global perspective and predictive capabilities, we see where consumer demand is headed and how brands can unlock growth by acting boldly. That's why we're shining a light on the brands driving change, defining true innovation in CPG and beyond."

Be Part of the Global Innovation Conversation

Mintel Most Innovative recognizes the most forward-thinking CPG brands worldwide. Mintel invites brands to share their breakthrough products and join a community that sets the standard for category-defining innovation.

Recognizing the brands that are rising to the challenge, this year's winners will be selected by a stand-out jury of industry thought leaders, academics and Mintel experts in marketing and innovation, including the following confirmed judges (more to follow!):

Professor Pierre Chandon , The L'Oréal Chaired Professor of Marketing, Innovation and Creativity at INSEAD and Director of the INSEAD Sorbonne University Behavioural Lab

, The L'Oréal Chaired Professor of Marketing, Innovation and Creativity at INSEAD and Director of the INSEAD Sorbonne University Behavioural Lab Junghoon Moon , Director of FoodBiz Lab, Professor at Seoul National University

, Director of FoodBiz Lab, Professor at Seoul Jacqui Parr , Managing Editor, The Grocer

, Managing Editor, The Grocer Kim Berry, Managing Editor, Australian Bartender and Food & Drink Business

Kirsty Dolan , Editor, Cosmetic Design Europe

, Editor, Cosmetic Design Europe Angelia Teo , Strategist, Coach, Storyteller, Future Semiotic System Founder

Submissions for the 2026 awards are now open across three key categories: Beauty and Personal Care, Household, and Food and Drink. Learn more here.

Notes to Editors

*Source: Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD), June 1996 - June 2025

For more information please contact the Mintel press office at press@mintel.com

Krishan Rama 0207 6005703; Ryan Hui 07950 873512

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701552/Mintel_Logo.jpg