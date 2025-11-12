Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and World Economic Forum Launch 'Beyond Tourism' Initiative to Drive Transformational Growth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, today announced the launch of Beyond Tourism, a new multi-sector initiative aimed at transforming the global tourism industry through coordinated, measurable action in sustainability, inclusion and resilience. The announcement took place on the sidelines of TOURISE, the global platform bringing together public and private sector leaders to shape the future of tourism.

Beyond Tourism brings together leaders from across the tourism ecosystem — including real estate, infrastructure, technology, urban planning, culture and conservation — to advance a shared agenda for the future of travel. The initiative is anchored in 10 guiding principles designed to ensure that tourism growth delivers meaningful, lasting value for residents, visitors, businesses and communities.

"Saudi Arabia is proud to lead Beyond Tourism in partnership with the World Economic Forum," said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia. "This partnership reflects our shared belief that the solutions we seek for tourism are, solutions for humanity itself — solutions that foster understanding, create opportunity, and build resilience for generations to come."

The launch of Beyond Tourism aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which positions tourism as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation and cultural exchange. Saudi Arabia has welcomed more than 116 million visitors since the launch of Vision 2030 and aims to reach 150 million by 2030.

The World Economic Forum and Ministry of Tourism jointly developed the initiative's 10 guiding principles, which include aligning market opportunities with local strengths, empowering local economies, investing in future-ready workforces, championing cultural heritage, revitalizing ecosystems and harnessing technology responsibly.

"Tourism is both a bridge and a ladder — connecting cultures and lifting communities," said Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum. "If we do this together, Beyond Tourism will unlock the sector's full potential — not just in GDP terms, but in quality jobs, vibrant places, and regenerated nature."

The 10 guiding principles for transformative tourism are:

Align market opportunities with local strengths and values Enable responsible choices for evolving travelers Empower local enterprise and economies Invest in a future-ready workforce Develop infrastructure for shared benefit Balance demand with local capacity Champion cultural heritage and connection Revitalize and protect natural ecosystems Strengthen ecosystem resilience Harness data and technology responsibly

As part of the initiative, a global coalition of leaders has been established to identify and implement demonstration projects in key regions. Over the next three years, the Ministry of Tourism and the World Economic Forum will focus on building a diverse community, developing practical tools and piloting sustainable tourism models.

The future of tourism will be defined not by one country or one organization, but by our collective ability to listen, innovate, and act together. This initiative sets a global agenda for tourism that is more connected, inclusive, and sustainable—reflecting Saudi Arabia's central role in advancing international collaboration and ensuring the sector delivers long-term benefits for people and the planet.

