Ministry of Technology and Science of Zambia and Huawei Jointly Launch the Global Smart Village Showcase, Exploring New Digital Transformation Modes for Villages

BARCELONA, Spain, March 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2025, the Ministry of Technology and Science of Zambia joined hands with Huawei in launching the global showcase of Zambia's smart village at the government industry forum titled Secured, Sovereign & Synergized Network-Cloud Strategy Accelerating National Digitalization. Over 200 industry leaders and technical experts in public services gathered at the event to discuss national transformation paths driven by digital technologies.

Ministry of Science and Technology of Zambia and Huawei Launch the global Smart Village Showcase

In July 2024, the first smart village site in Zambia was successfully delivered after 30 days of construction. This project has provided electricity and Internet access to the village as well as achieving telemedicine and remote teaching.

Governments worldwide are accelerating the shift toward AI-driven intelligent public service upgrades. During his speech, Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Global Public Sector BU, emphasized that the digital transformation of governments is crucial for enhancing national capabilities and improving the well-being of citizens. AI is emerging as a key driver in this digital transformation. The extensive use of the DeepSeek model signifies not just a technological advancement, but also a fundamental shift in production dynamics. Huawei collaborates with international partners to capitalize on opportunities and propel digital government towards a smarter and more sustainable future.

At the forum, Koh Hong-Eng, Global Chief Public Services Industry Scientist of Huawei, invited various guests to discuss national digital transformation. Felix C. Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science of Zambia, mentioned that the Smart Villages Project aligns seamlessly with Zambia's vision 2030. Through smart education, we are not only empowering the next generation with knowledge but also equipping them with the digital skills required to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution. The digital transformation of Zambia is not only about technology — it is about the people, progress, and potential. It is about empowering the communities, bridging inequalities, and creating a future where every Zambian can contribute meaningfully to national development.

Huawei adheres to the concept of "Accelerating the Intelligence of Governments and Public Services, Building a Cognitive Society Together", and is constantly broadening its business scenarios, advancing the extensive use of digital technologies to achieve the vision of "excellent governance, better livelihood, and heightened economy", and support governments globally in establishing an equitable, efficient, and sustainable digital society.

