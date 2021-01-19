MINISO Opens First Physical and Online Store for the Portuguese Market, Strengthening its Presence in Europe

"We are proud to open our inaugural store in Portugal, one of the most dynamic economies in Europe and a country that holds a high appreciation for quality and smart design. We are confident that our physical and online stores will provide an exceptional shopping experience, and we will satisfy all customers who choose to shop with MINISO," said Ana Rivera, CEO of MINISO Portugal and Spain.

MINISO's first storefront in Portugal is located in Vila Nova de Gaia, Porto, Portugal's second-largest city. With a population of 302,092, Vila Nova de Gaia sits on the left bank of the Douro River and is renowned for its famous port wine cellars — making it a prime destination for tourists and locals alike. Situated on the second floor of the Arrábida Shopping Mall, MINISO Portugal provides consumers with the brand's signature lifestyle offering and a range of delightful products hand-picked for the Portuguese market. MINISO Portugal has stocked over 1,400 items both online and in-store across 11 wide-ranging product categories, including home decor, electronics, health and fitness, fashion, digital accessories, beauty and cosmetics, office supplies, toys and stationery.

To celebrate the launch of the MINISO brand in Portugal, MINISO rewarded the first 50 customers online and in-store with special and exclusive offers. Popular local lifestyle influencers that embody the ethos of the brand also attended the opening day event, including fashion influencer Vanessa Alfaro (@vanessaaalfaro), cross-cultural personal style blogger Bárbara Marques (@barbara.marques), lifestyle blogger Matya Cyrne Carvalho(@martacyrnecarvalho)

MINISO's launch into Portugal marks the continuation of the brand's global expansion strategy in 2021, with a core focus on Europe. To date, MINISO has opened over 100 offline stores across the continent in countries such as Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In December 2020 alone, MINISO opened four stores in Europe, including its first store in Iceland. Housed in the famous Kringlan mall in capital Reykjavik, the newly-opened Iceland store is also the brand's first foray in Northern Europe. In existing markets such as France and the United Kingdom, MINISO has strengthened its foothold: the global lifestyle retailer unveiled a new store in Plaisir, a city just outside of Paris; launched its first pop-up store in Paris' FNAC Beaugrenelle; and opened stores in Cambridge and Cardiff in the United Kingdom.

Adopting a targeted strategy on a product level in order to appeal to local consumers, MINISO has built up diverse product categories suitable for international markets, and selects merchandise for each store in Europe based on in-depth research of the respective market and consumer preferences.

About MINISO

MINISO (NYSE: MNSO) is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high-quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices. Since opening its first store in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions in just 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

