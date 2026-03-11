MINISFORUM's N5 MAX Marks a Breakthrough in NAS Industry with Built-in OpenClaw in Local Computing

Zero Token Fees and More Safety!

HONG KONG, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISFORUM's to-be-launched AI NAS N5 MAX, has been confirmed to successfully run the built-in OpenClaw in local AI LLMs. Equipped with AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395, the self-developed MinisCloud OS unleashes full power of integrated AI NAS, fulfilling diverse user needs running data locally.

With more safety handling personal data on private platform, N5 MAX is the first AI NAS in the world to integrate OpenClaw with local computing, marking a revolution in the industry.

N5 MAX AI NAS - A Breakthrough with Built-in OpenClaw in Local Computing

Self-owned Computing, Privately Controlled AI — More Private and Secure

OpenClaw powered by local AI LLMs: pre-integrated one-click deployment tools enable full OpenClaw capabilities on local platform.

pre-integrated one-click deployment tools enable full OpenClaw capabilities on local platform. Ideal for mission-critical tasks involving sensitive data: all data processing and interactions are completed locally in a closed-loop environment, guaranteeing 100% privacy.

all data processing and interactions are completed locally in a closed-loop environment, guaranteeing 100% privacy. Low-latency performance: stably run on edge AI system.

Applicable scenarios:

AI-powered semantic photo search: find exact photos using natural language (e.g., "my trip to Colorado last summer").

find exact photos using natural language (e.g., "my trip to Colorado last summer"). AI smart editing: automatically clips and stitches footage based on your desired effects.

automatically clips and stitches footage based on your desired effects. AI Agent: OpenClaw running locally can also automate emails, document review, coding, social media publishing, report writing, and personal tasks such as booking travel, dining, and shopping.

About MINISFORUM

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is dedicated to "Bringing technology into everyday life." The brand applies its AI research to PC design, production, and manufacturing, offering high-performance computer solutions across AI Mini Workstations, AI NAS, AI Mini PCs, AI Mini Gaming PCs AtomMan, and accessories. Now, MINISFORUM has over 4 million users worldwide and a presence in nearly 100 countries. For more information, please visit: https://www.minisforum.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931474/N5_MAX_AI_NAS___A_Breakthrough_Built_in_OpenClaw_Local.jpg