MiningNews Select to debut in Sydney, return to Perth

Global mining investor meetings to run in partnership with Rule Investment Media

SYDNEY, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the inaugural MiningNews Select investor conference in Perth last year, leading resources information provider Aspermont Ltd has expanded the offering in 2024 to include a Sydney leg, and welcomed resources investment legend Rick Rule as a partner.

Run over two days (March 17-18), MiningNews Select Sydney will bring together the heart of the Australian investor community with some of the most promising junior mining stocks listed on the ASX, all of which are heavily exposed to the pending bull run in commodity prices fuelled by the energy transition.

Some of the keynote speakers include:

Eddie Rigg, Executive Chairman, Head of ECM,Argonaut

Guy Keller , Portfolio Manager, Tribeca Nuclear Energy Opportunities Strategy, Tribeca Investment Partners

, Portfolio Manager, Tribeca Nuclear Energy Opportunities Strategy, Tribeca Investment Partners Brett Beatty, Partner, MD Australia , Investment Team Leader, Resource Capital Funds

The event has confirmed leading investors in the resource sector, including RFC Ambrian, EMR Capital, Longreach Capital Investment, Terra Capital Natural Resources, Eden Asset Management and EquitiesFirst.

Furthermore, some of the mining corporates presenting at the event include: Alma Metals, PolarX, Maximus Resources, Helix Resources, Elevate Uranium, Impact Minerals and Emmerson Resources.

Last year's launch event in Perth saw more than 250 retail, high-net-worth, family office and institutional investors directly engage with the management teams from 30-plus small-cap mining opportunities. More than 500 meetings were facilitated over the conference.

MiningNews Select Sydney promises to deliver similar value, and Aspermont is pushing to expand the experience for those who return to Perth for the event's second outing in Australia's resources capital over June 17-18.

MiningNews Select Perth will be again be co-located with Aspermont's operational conference series, Future of Mining, with delegates from both conferences cross-pollinating the audiences. Last year, some 1,500 delegates networked across the joint forum.

The MiningNews Select events were born from Aspermont's flagship finance gathering in London – Mining Journal Select, which will take place across July 1-2 this year. The senior London event expects to host some 200 largely institutional and family office investors who will watch presentations from around 20 development-stage companies, hand-picked by the Mining Journal Intelligence research team. Explorers will also be taking meetings.

For the first time, all three of Aspermont's finance events will partner with Rule Investment Media to enrich the program and deepen the investor pool. Rule Investment Media chief executive Rick Rule will join the Mining Journal and MiningNews.net teams on stage to present and interview chief executives from some of the world's most prominent and investment-worthy mining groups. Digital interviews and company presentations will also be made available to Rule's 80,000-strong investor following.

Rule will partner with the Aspermont editorial and research teams to help build agendas focused on current commodity trends, contrarian investment strategies, risk management and navigating capital markets. These keynote discussions and panels will complement the company presentations.

Aspermont chief executive Alex Kent: "The partnering of Rule Investment Media with Aspermont's finance events brings together a North American giant of natural resources investment and the world's longest-running and most authoritative mining finance publications, with their bases in London and Australia – it is a combination capable of materially influencing global resources investments going forward."

The Mining Journal editorial team will play a role in Rule Investment Media's Rule Symposium, scheduled for July 7-11 in Boca Raton, Florida. The symposium will also be boosted by Aspermont's global distribution channels and industry connections.

There are plans to expand the conference format in future years as the partnership matures.

Event Details and Registration

The MiningNews Select conferences will unfold over two days, commencing on March 18 (Monday) from 9:00 am to 5:25 pm and continuing through March 19 (Tuesday) from 9:00 am to 3:40 pm at Pan Pacific Perth.

For more information, please visit https://www.miningnewsselect.net/mnssydney

About Aspermont:

Aspermont is a global media group that is the established leader in the delivery of paid content and conferences across all areas of the mining and energy industries. With leading publishing brands such as Mining Journal, Mining News, Mining Magazine and Australia's Mining Monthly, and the successful Events including Future of Mining Series, Mining Journal Select and more, Aspermont is at the forefront of the industry developments and is a well-recognised and respected brand. Aspermont is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is also quoted on Tradegate and other regional German exchanges. The company has offices in the UK, Australia, Brazil, USA, Canada, Singapore and the Philippines.

Media Contact:

Bilal Azmat Head of Marketing, Aspermont

bilal.azmat@aspermont.com

+44 208 187 2308