Mining Stocks Positioned for Profit Explosion as Gold Bullion Tops $4,000

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Rush Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold shattered the $4,000 barrier for the first time in history earlier this week[1], driven by persistent inflation concerns and safe haven demand amid economic uncertainty. So far in 2025, mining stocks are already soaring 135%[2] as companies capture extraordinary margin expansion while production costs stabilize, creating unprecedented profit leverage[3] that positions well-managed exploration and development companies to capitalize on this historic environment, including Rush Gold Corp. (CSE: RGN) (FSE: B6H), PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV: PPX) (OTCPK: SNNGF), Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: AUST), K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF), and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE-American: IDR).

Wall Street heavyweight Goldman Sachs raised its forecast to $4,900 per ounce by late 2026[4], citing sticky demand from Western investors and continued central bank buying that shows no signs of slowing. The convergence of accommodative monetary policy, geopolitical tensions, and institutional diversification away from traditional reserve assets creates compelling timing for investors to establish positions in mining companies before the next wave of institutional capital flows into the sector.

Rush Gold Corp. (CSE: RGN) (FSE: B6H) recently released a corporate update highlighting significant momentum in its first 90 days as a publicly traded company, with a completed financing and strategic land consolidation positioning the explorer in one of Nevada's most historically productive silver-gold districts.

The Vancouver-based company is advancing two adjacent properties in the Republic Mining District, Nye County, Nevada, a region that produced high-grade silver in the early 1900s but has seen limited modern exploration until recent years. The district sits along Nevada's Walker Lane structural corridor, which has hosted numerous major discoveries and continues to attract significant exploration investment.

"As we mark our third month as a publicly traded company, Rush Gold Corp. is proud of the strong foundation we've built as a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company," said Anthony Zelen, CEO of Rush Gold. "We are incredibly excited about the potential of our flagship Skylight property in Nevada, and the recent acquisition of the Legal Tender silver property which further strengthens our portfolio."

The flagship Skylight property spans 330 acres and covers what geologists believe is a well-preserved epithermal gold-silver system, a geological environment where hot, mineral-rich fluids deposited precious metals underground and subsequent erosion has not removed the mineralization. Newmont Mining and Rimfire Minerals Corporation explored the ground as part of a joint venture in the 2000s, identifying it as one of their highest-priority targets before the partnership ended and the claims eventually lapsed.

Their limited drilling intersected gold in three of six holes, including 10.67 meters grading 0.49 grams per tonne gold, but the core target beneath a preserved silica cap remains largely untested. Recent technical work has added validation to the geological model. ASTER satellite imaging revealed a 1.2-kilometer alteration footprint at Skylight, precisely the type of large-scale geochemical signature that characterizes significant epithermal systems in Nevada. The technology identifies surface minerals associated with gold-silver mineralization, effectively mapping the hydrothermal system's potential extent.

The Walker Lane corridor has emerged as a major exploration focus following the discovery of over 16 million ounces of gold near Beatty. Blackrock Silver has defined significant silver resources at Tonopah to the south, while Fortitude Gold is advancing the County Line Project toward production just north of Rush Gold's position, with numerous other explorers actively acquiring ground and initiating work throughout the district.

"Following the spectacular discovery of over 16 million ounces of gold near Beatty, exploration activity along Walker Lane has accelerated significantly," said Zelen. "We feel Rush Gold is strategically positioned within a highly prospective exploration corridor."

Rush Gold has consolidated its district footprint through the recent option agreement for the Legal Tender property, located just three kilometers north of Skylight. The historic project covers most of the Republic Mining District and includes several early 1900s mine workings. Historic sampling has returned selective grab samples including 1,875 grams per tonne silver and 4.94 grams per tonne gold from old mine dumps, confirming the district's high-grade mineralization potential.

Coming off of closing its upsized private placement at $500,000, Rush Gold now has the capital to advance targeted field programs. Near-term work will focus on refining targets from ASTER satellite data and 3D geophysics at Skylight, while conducting systematic follow-up at Legal Tender's historic workings. The company's phase-gated exploration approach is designed to preserve capital while testing the highest-priority targets identified by previous operators but never properly drilled.

With gold trading above $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history, exploration projects in proven districts with strong technical merit and major company validation are attracting renewed attention. Lower-grade zones that were marginal at lower price levels can screen as economic at today's elevated prices, expanding the potential scope of viable targets. Nevada remains one of the world's top mining jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute, offering established infrastructure, favorable permitting pathways, and a mining-friendly regulatory environment.

Rush Gold listed on the CSE on June 23, 2025, raising $450,000 through its initial public offering at $0.10 per share. The company also trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol B6H, providing access to both North American and European investors as it advances toward field programs at its Nevada properties.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Rush Gold Corp. at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/30/the-nevada-gold-story-hiding-in-plain-sight/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV: PPX) (OTCPK: SNNGF) has executed a binding Letter of Intent with Glencore Peru S.A.C. to advance its Igor Project through a strategic equity investment at C$0.237 per unit, representing a 15.4% premium to the 30-day VWAP and delivering Glencore a 9.99% ownership stake. The agreement includes a life-of-mine offtake arrangement for 100% of precious-metals concentrates produced from Igor, ensuring guaranteed sales through Glencore's global marketing network.

"Signing this binding LOI with Glencore is a significant milestone for PPX," said Brian Imrie, Executive Chairman of PPX Mining. "The combination of strategic equity, a life-of-mine offtake framework, and access to Glencore Technology provides a strong platform to advance Igor responsibly and efficiently while aligning our financing and commercialization pathways."

Up to 25% of proceeds will fund plant construction, commissioning, and start-up working capital, with the remainder supporting exploration, permitting, and development of Igor's sulfide areas. The transaction includes technical collaboration through Glencore Technology for tailings retreatment optimization and operational enhancements at PPX's CIL and flotation plant.

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE-American: AUST) has designed a detailed CSAMT geophysical survey at its Stockade Mountain Project after determining that historical gradient-array IP-resistivity data was unsuitable for imaging potential vein-hosting structures at target depths of 200-300 meters. The company's 2024 soil sampling program at Lone Mountain revealed significant enrichments of arsenic, antimony, and thallium over large areas associated with gold anomalies up to 0.128 g/t.

The company has received permission from the Oregon Water Resources Department to drill a water well for exploration activities, planned for Q4 2025. Austin is deferring its RC drilling program until 2026 to incorporate CSAMT survey results into drill targeting while continuing geological mapping and geochemical sampling at Lone Mountain.

K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF) delivered strong Q3 2025 production of 44,323 ounces gold equivalent, comprised of 42,244 oz gold, 1,323,538 lbs copper and 34,831 oz silver, with the company processing 137,172 tonnes at a head grade of 11.2 g/t AuEq. The operation achieved record total material mined of 353,770 tonnes with multiple daily records in late September, including 6,404 tonnes on September 29, demonstrating increased productivity from commissioning the first material pass combined with surface trucks operating in the twin incline.

"The third quarter marked another strong period of progress for K92 both in terms of production and continued execution of the Stage 3 Expansion," said John Lewins, CEO of K92 Mining. "With the commissioning of the new 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum Stage 3 Expansion Process Plant nearing completion, this marks an exciting period in the Company's history as K92 transitions into a Tier-1, mid-tier producer."

Construction of the new Stage 3 Expansion Process Plant is complete and was delivered under budget, with ore already introduced into crushing, grinding and flotation circuits keeping first gold pour and concentrate production on track for the first half of Q4 2025. With 90% of Stage 3 growth capital spent or committed and remaining on budget, K92 maintains its 2025 production guidance of 160,000-185,000 oz AuEq after achieving more than 80% of the lower end in the first three quarters.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE-American: IDR) reported high-grade gold intercepts within broader mineralized zones at the Red Star area of its Golden Chest Mine, highlighted by drill hole GC 24-276 returning 5.13 g/t over 13.5 meters including 14.72 g/t over 2.3 meters in drilled thickness, as the company was also added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) effective September 19, 2025. The completion of underground drill stations at the 941-level now allows for better-oriented drilling to estimate true thickness and delineate the shape of mineralized zones at this discovery announced in October 2024.

"The Red Star area is a unique prospect at the Golden Chest compared to the typical veins we've mined and explored previously," said John Swallow, President and CEO of Idaho Strategic Resources. "Traditionally, at the Golden Chest our operations have centered around narrow, high-grade veins within waste rock. The Red Star is unique in that there are broad zones of lower grade mineralization surrounding the higher-grade intercepts."

The newly developed drill stations are strategically located to target other priority areas north of existing operations including the Claggett and Popcorn veins in the footwall of the Idaho fault. Idaho Strategic plans for the underground drill and one surface drill to continue working through year-end, with the underground program targeting the Red Star area while the surface drill focuses on resource delineation at the Paymaster.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/30/the-nevada-gold-story-hiding-in-plain-sight/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), who has been paid a fee for an advertising contract with Rush Gold Corp. advertising and digital media for this article. MIQ has not been paid a fee for Rush Gold Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Rush Gold Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Rush Gold Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Rush Gold Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by Qualified Person (QP), Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603685/5556064/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg