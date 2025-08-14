Mining Equipment Market Projected to Reach USD 160.32 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining equipment market is poised for steady expansion, according to a new report from Mordor Intelligence. Fueled by the rising demand for efficient mining operations, stricter safety standards, accelerated adoption of advanced machinery, and robust growth in emerging markets, the sector is set to experience sustained momentum over the next five years.

Mining Equipment Market Outlook

The mining equipment market, valued at USD 123.04 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 160.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.44%. This steady growth trajectory is expected to unlock significant opportunities for stakeholders across the global mining value chain.

Mining equipment remains the backbone of resource extraction, powering critical infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing sectors worldwide. With rising demand for metals and minerals and increasingly complex ore profiles, equipment suppliers are responding with cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance productivity, efficiency, and reliability. These innovations are anticipated to sustain strong demand from both mining operators and producers in the years ahead.

Key Growth Drivers in the Mining Equipment Industry:

Demand for critical minerals : The surge in battery and clean-energy technologies is driving strong demand for minerals like copper, cobalt, and lithium. This trend is expected to catalyze capital upgrades in precision mining equipment, including haul trucks, crushers, and automated drills.

: The surge in battery and clean-energy technologies is driving strong demand for minerals like copper, cobalt, and lithium. This trend is expected to catalyze capital upgrades in precision mining equipment, including haul trucks, crushers, and automated drills. Electrification mandates and emissions-linked financing : Government policies encouraging fleet electrification and sustainable practices, combined with cheaper financing for low-emission equipment, are accelerating the shift away from diesel-powered machinery.

: Government policies encouraging fleet electrification and sustainable practices, combined with cheaper financing for low-emission equipment, are accelerating the shift away from diesel-powered machinery. Growth in Africa and Asia-Pacific : Africa , driven by mining investments in copper, cobalt, and lithium, is forecast to grow at a 6.9% CAGR through 2030, while the Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate global revenues in 2024

India's Construction Boom Fuels Mining Growth

The Indian construction equipment market is valued at USD 8.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.33%, reaching USD 12.76 billion by 2030. The country's rapid urbanization and infrastructure drive are creating soaring demand for aggregates and minerals, indirectly giving a boost to the mining equipment sector. Both government-led initiatives and private investments are accelerating this momentum, paving the way for new opportunities for equipment suppliers in the region.

Explore more about the Indian Construction Equipment Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-construction-equipment-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Construction & Mining: A Shared Growth Path

Globally, the construction equipment market is pegged at USD 192.59 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at 6.73% CAGR, reaching USD 266.73 billion by 2030. From cranes to bulldozers and excavators, much of this equipment is shared across both industries, enhancing efficiency in material handling and site preparation. As urban development and infrastructure projects multiply worldwide, the demand for minerals and metals and consequently mining equipment is expected to rise.

Access, full report: Construction Equipment Market

Crane Market on the Rise – and Its Role in Mining

The global crane market has hit USD 34.41 billion in 2025 and is set to grow at 4.30% CAGR, reaching USD 42.47 billion by 2030. In mining, cranes are essential for material handling during surface mining and for construction works tied to mining projects. With innovations improving load capacities and operational safety, cranes are becoming even more integral to large-scale mining operations.

Read more about the Crane Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/crane-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Major Challenges Facing the Global Mining Equipment Industry

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces hurdles such as fluctuating commodity prices, regulatory complexities, and supply chain disruptions. High upfront costs for equipment can also be a barrier, especially in developing regions. To address this, manufacturers are offering flexible financing and leasing solutions. Environmental concerns are further influencing equipment design, pushing companies toward more sustainable mining practices.

With mineral demand climbing, infrastructure projects expanding, and technology advancing, the mining equipment market is firmly on an upward track. Key regional markets like India are playing a significant role, while overlapping sectors such as construction and cranes continue to feed into demand. Though challenges remain, innovation and strategic investments are setting the stage for long-term growth.

Tech Trends Shaping the Mining Equipment Industry

Automation, electrification, and data analytics are transforming mining equipment. Smarter machines mean better uptime, lower maintenance costs, and compliance with tighter environmental and safety regulations. Electric and hybrid machinery is also gaining traction, offering both cost savings and reduced carbon footprints, a trend Mordor Intelligence says will define the next phase of industry growth.

For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mining-equipment-market?utm_source=prnewswire

