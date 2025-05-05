Mining Automation Market to Reach $8.3 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 7.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The mining automation market is propelled by increasing demand for enhanced safety, improved productivity, and cost efficiency in mining operations. Rising concerns over worker safety in hazardous environments are encouraging the adoption of autonomous equipment and remote operation technologies. Additionally, the need to boost output and reduce operational downtime is driving investments in automated systems such as autonomous trucks, drilling, and robotic equipment. Technological advancements, including AI, IoT, and real-time data analytics, further support this shift. Moreover, growing pressure to optimize resource extraction and comply with environmental regulations fuels the need for precise, automated mining processes.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Mining Automation Market by Offerings (Sensors and LiDAR Systems, GPS and GNSS Modules, Industrial Cameras and Vision Systems, Connectivity and Communication Systems, Others), by Technique (Underground Mining, Surface Mining), by Component (Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034'. According to the report, the 'mining automation market' was valued at $4.2 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2034.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4591

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, and Potential)

130-Tables

47-Charts

330-Pages

Prime determinants of growth

The mining automation market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the increasing demand for operational efficiency, worker safety, and reduced human intervention in hazardous environments which is driving the demand for mining automation market. Moreover, the growth of underground mining is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, limitations of mining automation costs restrict the growth of the mining automation market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $4.2 billion Market Size in 2034 $8.3 billion CAGR 7.1 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Offerings, Technique, Component, and Region Drivers Rise in Demand for Fleet Management System

Growing Concern for Mine and Labor Safety Opportunities Increase in Deployment of Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) Restraint High Initial Capital Investment

Sensor and LiDar segment dominated the market in 2024.

By offering, the sensor and LiDar segment held the highest market share in 2024 accounting for more than one-fifths of the mining automation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to their critical role in enabling real-time data collection, terrain mapping, and obstacle detection. These technologies enhance operational accuracy, safety, and efficiency by providing precise environmental awareness, which is essential for autonomous machinery. Additionally, advancements in sensor and LiDAR technologies—such as improved resolution, durability, and cost-effectiveness—are driving their widespread adoption in both surface and underground mining applications. Moreover, the sensor and LiDar segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2034.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4591

Surface Mining segment dominated the market in 2024.

By Technique, the surface mining segment dominated the market share in 2024 accounting for more than two-thirds of the global mining automation market revenue, due to its large-scale operations, ease of equipment deployment, and lower complexity compared to underground mining. Surface mining allows for the more efficient use of autonomous vehicles, drilling systems, and real-time monitoring technologies, which significantly boost productivity and reduce operational costs. The availability of expansive, open terrains further supports the implementation of automated solutions, making surface mining more conducive to technological integration and large-scale automation initiatives. Moreover, the surface mining segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Mineral Mining segment dominated the market in 2024.

By component, the mineral mining segment held the highest market share in 2024, contributing to nearly half of the global mining automation market revenue, due to the increasing demand for a wide range of minerals used in construction, electronics, renewable energy, and industrial processes. The growing consumption of minerals such as copper, iron ore, and lithium—driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and the clean energy transition—has pushed mining companies to adopt automation for greater efficiency, precision, and scalability. However, the metal mining segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.16% from 2025 to 2034.

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4591

Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mining automation market revenue, owing to the presence of large-scale mining operations in countries like China, Australia, and India, as well as increasing investments in automation technologies to boost productivity and safety. The region's rich mineral reserves, growing demand for metals and minerals to support industrialization and infrastructure development, and supportive government initiatives for digital transformation in mining have further accelerated the adoption of automated solutions. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2034.

Mining Automation Market Kery Players: -

Epiroc AB

Hexagon AB

ABB Ltd.

FLSmidth

Siemens

Sandvik AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Metso Outotec Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Komatsu

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mining automation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Procure Complete Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/mining-automation-market

Mining Automation Market Segmentation Overview:

By Offerings

Sensors and LiDAR Systems

GPS and GNSS Modules

Industrial Cameras and Vision Systems

Connectivity and Communication Systems

Others

By Technique

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

By Component

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

By Region

North America : U.S., Canada , Mexico

: U.S., , Europe : Germany , UK, France , Italy , Rest of Europe

: , UK, , , Rest of Asia-Pacific : China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific

: , , , , Rest of LAMEA: Latin America , Middle East , Africa

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

The Global Home Security Solutions Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 10.56% From 2022 To 2030.

The Global Edge AI Processor Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 16% From 2022 To 2030.

The Global Cables Market is Growing at A CAGR Of 7.8% From 2021 To 2030.

The Global Embedded Processor Market is Registering a CAGR Of 8.2% From 2021 To 2028.

The Global E-Paper Display Market is Growing at a CAGR Of 17.3% From 2021 To 2030.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Trending Blogs in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

TechnoMark News

Semiconductor and Electronics

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg