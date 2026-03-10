MiniMed expands sensor portfolio in Europe with CE Mark for MiniMed™ 780G system with the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniMed Group, Inc. (MiniMed), a global leader in full stack insulin delivery, today announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for use of the MiniMed™ 780G system with the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott. This milestone further expands sensor choice for users of its most advanced automated insulin delivery system.

MiniMed 780G system with Instinct Sensor

"At MiniMed, every advancement begins with listening to the needs of people living with diabetes," said Que Dallara, CEO of MiniMed. "By offering more sensor flexibility within a fully integrated system — backed by the proven clinical outcomes of our MiniMed™ 780G system1,2,3,4 — we're helping lighten the burden of daily management and giving individuals the freedom to choose what works best for them."

MiniMed™ 780G system now compatible with three sensors

The MiniMed™ 780G system is already compatible with the Guardian™ 4 and Simplera Sync™ sensors, which both offer up to seven days of wear. The Instinct sensor, designed exclusively by Abbott for MiniMed™ automated insulin delivery (AID) is the world's smallest5,6, thinnest5, most discreet6 CGM and offers a wear time of up to 15 days. MiniMed™ 780G system users can now choose between a 7-day or 15-day sensor depending on what best fits their needs.

MiniMed anticipates the commercial launch of the MiniMed™ 780G system with Instinct sensor in the first European countries during the summer. The company will be presenting the full system at the 19th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2026) taking place in Barcelona from March 11-14, 2026.

In Europe the MiniMed™ 780G system is indicated for use by individuals aged 2 years and older with insulin-requiring diabetes (type 1 and type 2), whose total daily dose of insulin is 6 units per day or more. The system is also CE Marked in Europe for use during pregnancy.

In the U.S., the MiniMed™ 780G system is indicated for use by individuals with type 1 diabetes aged 7 years and older, and for insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes aged 18 years and older with clinical trials underway to examine the use of the MiniMed™ 780G system in 2–6-year-olds. The MiniMed™ 780G system has not been approved for use in pregnancy by the FDA.

Additional options for those who manage their diabetes with multiple daily injections

CE Mark approval of the MiniMed Go™ Smart MDI system with the Instinct Go sensor, made by Abbott, is also confirmed, with availability in select countries in Europe expected in the summer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the MiniMed™ 780G system?

A: It's the company's most advanced automated insulin delivery system that automatically adjusts insulin every five minutes based on real-time glucose readings, helping reduce highs and lows and making diabetes management easier and less time-consuming.§

Q: What makes the Instinct sensor different?

A: The Instinct sensor, made by Abbott, offers up to 15 days of wear, and is worn discreetly. It's the world's smallest and thinnest integrated CGM.5,6

§ Refers to SmartGuard™ feature. Individual results may vary

The sensor shape and appearance, Abbott, and "a" logo are marks and/or designs of the Abbott group of companies in various territories and used under license. Sensor image © 2026 Abbott. ™* Third–party brands are trademarks of their respective owners.

About MiniMed

MiniMed is a global leader in insulin delivery, constantly advancing therapies that support people with diabetes in more than 80 countries. Our full-stack, integrated ecosystem, including our insulin delivery systems, CGMs, algorithms, and easy-to-use app experience, is designed to work seamlessly together, supported by white-glove, wrap-around service. For over 40 years, we've pioneered therapies people can rely on by anticipating needs, reducing burden, and helping make life with diabetes easier. Our mission is to make every day a better day for people with diabetes.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in MiniMed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

