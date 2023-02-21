Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market To Generate USD 3,570.1 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USD 1,156.8 million was produced in 2022 by the minimal residual disease testing market, which is predicted to touch USD 3,570.1 million in 2030, advancing at a 15.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

P&S Intelligence says this growth is primarily attributed to the growing cases of solid tumors and hematological malignancies and the mounting awareness about the benefits of testing for cancers that could recur.

Moreover, to help in the detection of all types of small cancer cells, numerous government firms are continually occupied with the advancement of testing technologies.

Cases of Minimal Residual Diseases Are High in North America

The North American minimal residual disease testing industry accounts for the largest revenue share, of about 45%, due to the growing acceptance of technologically advanced solutions, surging R&D investments, and large count of testing facilities.

In the U.S., the probability of people having residual malignant cells is rising as the cases of hematologic cancers increase, which is driving the demand for minimal residual disease testing in the country.

During the projection period, the APAC region is predicted to record the fastest pace of advance, owing to the snowballing government funding for setting up healthcare facilities, surging cases of lymphoma and leukemia, and easy availability of new diagnostic technologies.

In the region, Japan is projected to have the largest share, credited to the escalating count of diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Most-Frequently Used Techniques Are Polymerase Chain Reaction and Next-Generation Sequencing

As they offer more-accurate and faster solutions, polymerase chain reaction and next-generation sequencing are frequently utilized for such testing. Further, organizations are concentrating on the development of advanced assays that will use such techniques.

Based on end user, with an above 13% CAGR, the category of hospitals is set to advance at the highest rate in the market during the projection period. This is attributed to the accessibility of advanced diagnostic devices and existence of skilled healthcare professionals.

Owing to the increasing prevalence of leukemia globally, the hematological malignancies category is set to advance at a rate of 16% in the coming eight years. As per the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., around 8,540 new cases of Hodgkin's lymphoma, including 3,970 in females and 4,570 in males, along with 920 deaths, were detected last year.

The immunological test type accounted for a share of about 30% in 2022. This can mainly be attributed to the growing public awareness of the precise immunological tests created to identify any ailment in the body.

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Segmentation Analysis

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Test Type

DNA-Based Test

RNA-Based Test

Immunological Test

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Application

Hematological Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Flow Cytometry

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

