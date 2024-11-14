MING's Bluefin awarded the Sports Watch Prize at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent watch brand MING is thrilled to share that its 37.09 Bluefin dive watch has received the Sports Watch Prize at the 2024 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). This marks the second time MING has been recognised at the GPHG, following the Horological Revelation Prize in 2019.

MING 37.09 Bluefin

With a unique, luminous, rotating sapphire dial that replaces a traditional dive bezel, and a pressure balanced case that allows for a 600m water resistance, relatively compact dimensions of 38x12.8mm, and a display back - the Bluefin is MING's challenge to what a dive watch can be, while still fulfilling all functional requirements.

Ming Thein, Founder and Chief Creative, adds: "The Bluefin continues the quest for innovation that has defined us since inception in 2017, and is present in every watch – from sapphire mosaics to white emission luminous material, the world's lightest mechanical watches to universal bracelets in a choice of materials and more. Every piece carries the hard work of not just the MING team, but that of our expert partners."

The MING team extends a heartfelt thanks to the GPHG Jury and Academy, collectors and partners for making it all possible!

About MING:

Horologer MING is an independent watch brand with the goal of reviving a sense of excitement and discovery among watch enthusiasts. We are dedicated to refined aesthetics, and pushing the boundaries of materials, mechanics and engineering, releasing over 70 references since our debut in 2017.

This has won us many accolades including prizes at the 2019 and 2024 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève.

MING is an internationally registered trademark of Horologer MING SA, Switzerland.

